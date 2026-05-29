India, Seychelles Strengthen Defence Ties At Shangri-La Dialogue 2026

India, Seychelles Bolster Maritime Security Cooperation

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh on Friday held talks with the Chief of Defence Forces, Seychelles Armed Forces Major General Micheal Rosette, on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue 2026, with discussions focused on strengthening bilateral defence cooperation and deepening maritime security collaboration in the Indian Ocean region.

In a post on X, the Ministry of Defence said both sides explored avenues to deepen defence cooperation and expand collaboration in ensuring security and stability across the strategically significant Indian Ocean region. Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh interacted with Chief of Defence Forces, Seychelles Armed Forces Major General Micheal Rosette on the sidelines of #SLD26. Both sides discussed avenues to further strengthen bilateral defence cooperation and deepen maritime security... twitter/9ZQYnwBYp5 - Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) May 29, 2026

The post said, "Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh interacted with Chief of Defence Forces, Seychelles Armed Forces Major General Micheal Rosette on the sidelines of SLD26. Both sides discussed avenues to further strengthen bilateral defence cooperation and deepen maritime security collaboration in the Indian Ocean Region." The interaction also "reaffirmed India's commitment to advancing peace, security and stability with its trusted partners in the region."

Engagement with NATO

Earlier, India highlighted its commitment to sustained strategic engagement with NATO during high-level interactions on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue 2026 in Singapore. The Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh held discussions with the Chair of the NATO Military Committee, NATO Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, on evolving global and regional security challenges. In a post on X, the Ministry of Defence said, "Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh interacted with Chair of the @NATO Military Committee Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone on the sidelines of #SLD26."

India-US Reaffirm Commitment in Indo-Pacific

On the same day, India and the United States reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening defence and security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region during high-level engagement on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue 2026 in Singapore. During the engagement, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh held discussions with the Commander of the United States INDOPACOM (Indo-Pacific Command), Admiral Samuel J Paparo. In a post on X, the Ministry of Defence said that," Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh interacted with Commander, US @INDOPACOM Admiral Samuel J Paparo on the sidelines of Shangri La Dialogue 2026 in Singapore."

Outreach on Indo-Pacific Security

Meanwhile, India, on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue 2026, also underscored its strategic priorities for a stable and secure Indo-Pacific through high-level diplomatic outreach and academic engagement. In a post on X on Friday, the Ministry of Defence said that the Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh "engaged with leading think tanks and academia on strengthening the Indo-Pacific security architecture, defence industrial collaboration and emerging technology partnerships."

Addressing a distinguished gathering on "India's Defence Diplomacy for a Stable, Secure and Inclusive Indo Pacific", Singh shared "India's vision for regional security and strategic engagement." According to the post, the engagement was also attended by the Indian High Commissioner to Singapore, Shilpak Ambule, highlighting the diplomatic significance of the engagement.

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