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SKF India (Industrial) Unveils 'Ceradrive' To Help Customers Achieve Higher Uptime And Long Lasting Motor Performance
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Pune, India, May 29, 2026 – SKF India (Industrial) (NSE: SKFINDUS | BSE: 544572), India's leading technology and solutions provider for industrial applications, announced the launch of 'CeraDrive', its next‐generation motor solution designed to help industries reduce downtime, lower maintenance costs, and improve energy efficiency in increasingly demanding operating environments.
Built on advanced hybrid ceramic bearing technology, CeraDrive directly addresses some of the most persistent challenges faced by industrial customers today such as electrical erosion, overheating, premature bearing failure, and frequent maintenance shutdowns, especially as motors operate at higher speeds and under greater electrical loads.
At the heart of CeraDrive is a proprietary combination of steel and silicon nitride, engineered to significantly cut friction, block electrical damage, and enable cooler, more stable motor operation. For customers, this translates into greater reliability where it matters most: on the shop floor.
CeraDrive delivers measurable performance advantages over conventional bearing solutions, including:
- Up to 99% protection against electrical erosion
- Up to 50% lower friction
- Up to 25% higher operating speeds with cooler performance
- Up to 8x longer grease life
- 4–10x extended bearing life
Together, these benefits help customers extend maintenance intervals, reduce unplanned stoppages, and improve overall equipment effectiveness (OEE) across critical motor-driven applications.
Girish Hanchate, Director- Industrial Market, India SKF India (Industrial), who leads SKF India's Industrial Markets business said, "Our customers are under constant pressure to do more with less - less energy, less downtime, fewer maintenance interventions and now higher power with smaller footprint. With CeraDrive, we have re-engineered one of the most critical motor components to directly solve these challenges. The result is a solution that delivers higher uptime, predictable performance, enables solution to have higher power density and long-term operating value, helping customers meet both productivity and sustainability goals with confidence."
A key differentiator of CeraDrive is its ability to offer advanced hybrid bearing performance at a highly competitive cost. This makes cutting‐edge ceramic bearing advantages accessible not only to premium applications, but also to a wider base of OEMs and end users seeking dependable, high‐efficiency solutions without a cost barrier.
Designed for high‐uptime and mission‐critical sectors including electric motors, HVAC systems, heavy manufacturing, and OEM machinery, CeraDrive supports customers as they navigate the shift toward electrification, automation, and energy‐efficient operations.
As industries accelerate their decarbonisation and electrification journeys, mitigating electrical erosion and improving internal motor efficiency are becoming essential to achieving reliable, long-term performance. CeraDrive enables customers to protect assets, optimise energy use, and operate more sustainably without compromising on reliability.
With CeraDrive, SKF India (Industrial) reinforces its role not just as a component supplier, but as a long‐term reliability partner, helping customers build more resilient, efficient, and future‐ready industrial systems.
About SKF:
Since 1907, SKF has been making some of the world's most innovative bearings, seals, lubrication systems, condition monitoring solutions, and services to reduce friction. Less friction means more energy saved and by reducing it, we make industry smarter, more competitive, and more energy efficient, building a more sustainable future where we can all do more with less. SKF is represented in approximately 130 countries and has around 17,000 distributor locations worldwide. Annual sales in 2025 were SEK 91,583 million and the number of employees was 37,271.
Built on advanced hybrid ceramic bearing technology, CeraDrive directly addresses some of the most persistent challenges faced by industrial customers today such as electrical erosion, overheating, premature bearing failure, and frequent maintenance shutdowns, especially as motors operate at higher speeds and under greater electrical loads.
At the heart of CeraDrive is a proprietary combination of steel and silicon nitride, engineered to significantly cut friction, block electrical damage, and enable cooler, more stable motor operation. For customers, this translates into greater reliability where it matters most: on the shop floor.
CeraDrive delivers measurable performance advantages over conventional bearing solutions, including:
- Up to 99% protection against electrical erosion
- Up to 50% lower friction
- Up to 25% higher operating speeds with cooler performance
- Up to 8x longer grease life
- 4–10x extended bearing life
Together, these benefits help customers extend maintenance intervals, reduce unplanned stoppages, and improve overall equipment effectiveness (OEE) across critical motor-driven applications.
Girish Hanchate, Director- Industrial Market, India SKF India (Industrial), who leads SKF India's Industrial Markets business said, "Our customers are under constant pressure to do more with less - less energy, less downtime, fewer maintenance interventions and now higher power with smaller footprint. With CeraDrive, we have re-engineered one of the most critical motor components to directly solve these challenges. The result is a solution that delivers higher uptime, predictable performance, enables solution to have higher power density and long-term operating value, helping customers meet both productivity and sustainability goals with confidence."
A key differentiator of CeraDrive is its ability to offer advanced hybrid bearing performance at a highly competitive cost. This makes cutting‐edge ceramic bearing advantages accessible not only to premium applications, but also to a wider base of OEMs and end users seeking dependable, high‐efficiency solutions without a cost barrier.
Designed for high‐uptime and mission‐critical sectors including electric motors, HVAC systems, heavy manufacturing, and OEM machinery, CeraDrive supports customers as they navigate the shift toward electrification, automation, and energy‐efficient operations.
As industries accelerate their decarbonisation and electrification journeys, mitigating electrical erosion and improving internal motor efficiency are becoming essential to achieving reliable, long-term performance. CeraDrive enables customers to protect assets, optimise energy use, and operate more sustainably without compromising on reliability.
With CeraDrive, SKF India (Industrial) reinforces its role not just as a component supplier, but as a long‐term reliability partner, helping customers build more resilient, efficient, and future‐ready industrial systems.
About SKF:
Since 1907, SKF has been making some of the world's most innovative bearings, seals, lubrication systems, condition monitoring solutions, and services to reduce friction. Less friction means more energy saved and by reducing it, we make industry smarter, more competitive, and more energy efficient, building a more sustainable future where we can all do more with less. SKF is represented in approximately 130 countries and has around 17,000 distributor locations worldwide. Annual sales in 2025 were SEK 91,583 million and the number of employees was 37,271.
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