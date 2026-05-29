China's BISU, Uzbekistan Discuss Joint AI Tourism Data Project

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Uzbekistan and China held discussions on the joint development of high-tech IT projects for the tourism industry, Trend reports via the committee.

The initiative was discussed during a meeting between Uzbekistan's Tourism Committee Chairman Abdulaziz Akkulov and representatives of Beijing International Studies University (BISU)

BISU's Academy of Culture and Tourism presented its AI-driven “Smart Tourism Data System” during the meeting. The platform uses big data analytics and machine learning models to monitor China's tourism market in real time.

During the discussions, Akkulov praised the system's capabilities, including its data ingestion processes and predictive analytics functions, and proposed exploring the development of a similar digital platform for Uzbekistan's tourism sector.

The two sides reviewed technical, legal, and organizational aspects of implementing such a system, including integration with online booking platforms, GPS data, transport networks, and hotel systems.

--