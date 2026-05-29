ICBA, Uzbekistan Launch Co-Op To Boost Aral Sea Region Agriculture, Green Innovation
The agreement was reached during a meeting between Acting Director of the Agency for Innovative Development Asror Norov and ICBA Director General Dr. Tarifa Al Zaabi on May 23.
The partnership will focus on tackling key issues in the region, including climate change, water scarcity, and soil salinization, while promoting the adoption of green innovations.
As part of the initiative, the parties will implement an “Accelerator Program for Farmers and Agri-Entrepreneurs,” designed to support the development and commercialization of agricultural value chains. The project will be funded through a grant from the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development.--
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