Azerbaijan Reveals Number Of Rebuilt Houses In Shusha's Boyuk Galaderesi Village (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)As many as 17 individual houses have already been rebuilt during the first phase of the restoration and construction work infrastructure in Boyuk Galaderesi village of the Shusha district, Ismayil Ismayilov, leading advisor to Special Representation of the President of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district, told reporters, Trend 's Karabakh bureau reports.

According to him, large-scale work is being carried out in the village to create the necessary infrastructure for the population's livelihood.

"The village was occupied by the Armenian armed forces in 1992. Boyuk Galaderesi was liberated from occupation in 2023 during the anti-terror measures conducted by the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan. A new transformer has been installed, power lines have been laid, and existing lines have been restored in the area. Individual houses to be inhabited during the initial phase have been equipped with meters. In addition, a new gas pipeline has been laid in the village, and the installation of gas meters has commenced. In order to improve the supply of drinking water, distribution water lines have been laid, and meters have been installed. The installation of communication lines in the village is currently underway," he explained.

Ismayilov added that internal village roads have also been upgraded, a park has been built for residents' recreation, and a Flag Square has been established.

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