STS DIGITAL JOINS GLOBAL ELITE WITH WEALTHBRIEFINGASIA AWARD

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Singapore, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

1. Structured Products Solution

Showcasing the 'best of breed' across the Asia region, the WealthBriefingAsia Awards are designed to recognise outstanding organisations, grouped by specialism and geography, that have demonstrated true innovation and excellence over the past year, as judged by a prestigious panel of independent experts.

Left: Jeremy Dominh, Head of Structured Products and QIS and Jeff Anderson, Head of Trading and Senior Partner at The WealthBriefingAsia Awards 2026.

Each award category is highly competitive and evaluated through a rigorous, impartial process, which is what makes a WealthBriefingAsia award especially coveted among industry leaders. These awards form part of a global awards program run by WealthBriefingAsia and its sister publications, WealthBriefing and Family Wealth Report, covering all major wealth management centres worldwide.

In today's challenging environment, global participants understand the significance of such recognition. Winning a WealthBriefingAsia award sends a powerful message to clients, offering reassurance in the strength, stability, and sustainability of the winner's business and operating model.

Commenting on the firm's triumph, Jeremy Dominh, Head of Structured Products and QIS, STS Digital Ltd. said:“We are honoured to be recognised with this prestigious award. This achievement reflects the unwavering commitment of our team to delivering exceptional service, innovative solutions, and long-term value to our clients. Being acknowledged by the WealthBriefingAsia Awards is a proud moment for us and reinforces the strength of our vision and strategy.”