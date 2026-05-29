Multi-Pronged Approach Needed For Msmes' Integration Into Global Value Chains

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) There is a need for a multi-pronged approach to bridge the technology divide through greater digital inclusion, stronger innovation capabilities, and improved technology readiness of MSMEs to support their integration into regional and global value chains, an official statement said on Friday.

This was conveyed at the second 'SME Working Group Meeting' by the Ministry of MSME under the 'BRICS Partnership on the New Industrial Revolution (PartNIR)' here.

The meeting saw active participation from BRICS Member Countries and provided a platform for sharing experiences and best practices, while underscoring the role of MSMEs in economic growth, employment generation, innovation, and inclusive development.

“Discussions highlighted the need for a multi-pronged approach to bridge the technology divide through greater digital inclusion, stronger innovation capabilities, and improved technology readiness of MSMEs to support their integration into regional and global value chains,” according to the statement.

The meet also reiterated the importance of deeper collaboration among BRICS economies in technology access, innovation ecosystems, and skills development for MSMEs.

The deliberations enabled valuable policy exchange among countries facing similar developmental challenges and reinforced the shared commitment to building resilient, inclusive, and globally competitive MSME sectors across BRICS economies, according to the ministry.

The SME Working Group under the BRICS PartNIR is being led by the Ministry of MSME.

Under India's BRICS Chairship 2026, the Ministry will convene three SME Working Group Meetings and the inaugural BRICS MSME Forum, focusing on three priority areas -- access to finance, technology access, and sustainability-oriented growth for MSMEs.

The meet was highly successful and productive, facilitating meaningful exchanges, strengthening cooperation among BRICS Member Countries, and generating valuable insights to advance technology access and capacity-building for MSMEs across BRICS economies.

The discussions among BRICS Member Countries focused on the theme titled“Harnessing Innovations and Technology Commercialization for MSMEs”.