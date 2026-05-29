Indian Tourists Dance To 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' On Vietnam Train Street, Face Backlash (WATCH)

A group of Indian tourists faced massive backlash after a video of them dancing to the iconic Bollywood song 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' on Vietnam's famous Train Street went viral online. Social media users accused the group of chasing online attention and reinforcing negative stereotypes about Indian travellers abroad.

The viral video was shared by Shweta Jain, founder of a Mumbai-based jewellery brand, who was vacationing in Vietnam with friends. In the clip, the group can be seen dancing enthusiastically on Hanoi's popular Train Street, a narrow railway corridor lined with cafes, homes and packed tourist spots.

“Vietnam ke Train Street gaye aur Chhaiyaa Chhaiyaa nahi kiya toh kya Train Street gaye (If you've visited Vietnam's Train Street but didn't do Chaiyya Chaiyya, did you really visit Train Street at all?),” read the text overlay on the video. The caption added,“Filmy heart, global streets.”

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Several users slammed the tourists, arguing that public spaces abroad are increasingly being turned into stages for viral social media content.

Many users claimed the clip reflected why Indian tourists often face criticism internationally, while others questioned the growing obsession with creating performative travel content purely for online validation.

The video went viral barely a day after another video involving Indian tourists in Vietnam sparked outrage. A separate group was seen performing an impromptu garba dance on an airport tarmac near a parked VietJet Air aircraft, drawing sharp criticism over safety and public conduct.