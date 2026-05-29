Safaryar Holidays Expands Istanbul Hotel Supply As City Strengthens Tourism Lead

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Istanbul is widening its lead as Türkiye's primary tourism gateway, even as national arrival figures soften. In April 2026, the city welcomed 1.47 million foreign visitors and captured 41.72% of all international arrivals to Türkiye, a record concentration that came in the same month national arrivals declined by 9.44% year-on-year. Across the January–April 2026 period, Istanbul led every other province with 5.33 million foreign visitors.

Responding to this concentration of demand, Istanbul-based B2B hotel wholesaler and destination management company Safaryar Holidays (TURSAB No. 10028) announced it is expanding its contracted room supply across the city ahead of the peak summer season, giving international travel agencies broader access to guaranteed allotments at a time when availability tightens fastest.

The divergence between national and Istanbul-level numbers carries a clear message for the travel trade. While several Turkish destinations cooled in early 2026, demand for Istanbul has proven structurally resilient, anchored by its year-round mix of leisure, cultural, and business travel and its position as the country's busiest air gateway. For agencies and operators, that resilience makes secure, pre-contracted Istanbul inventory increasingly valuable as summer occupancy climbs.

Safaryar Holidays works exclusively on a business-to-business basis, supplying international travel agencies and tour operators with negotiated hotel rates, exclusive allotments at selected Istanbul properties, and full destination management services, from transfers and guiding to tailored itineraries. The company's B2B reservation portal gives partner agencies real-time access to availability and confirmed bookings across its Istanbul portfolio.

"Istanbul is no longer just one stop on a Türkiye itinerary. For a growing share of the market it is the destination," said the spokesperson for Safaryar Holidays. "We're putting more contracted rooms in our partners' hands so they never have to turn a booking away in peak season."

The expansion reflects broader momentum in Türkiye's tourism economy. The country closed 2025 with roughly 64 million visitors and tourism revenue of about $65 billion, and the government has set a $68 billion revenue target for 2026, with average nightly visitor spending continuing to rise. Within that picture, Istanbul accounts for close to a third of national hotel revenue, reinforcing the city's weight in any inbound program.

With the summer 2026 season approaching and inventory tightening across central districts including Sultanahmet, Taksim, and the Bosphorus corridor, Safaryar Holidays is encouraging agency partners to lock in allotments early. The company is onboarding new international agency partners to its B2B portal through the summer.

About Safaryar Holidays

Safaryar Holidays is an Istanbul-based B2B hotel wholesaler and destination management company (DMC), licensed under TURSAB No. 10028. The company supplies international travel agencies and tour operators with competitive hotel rates, exclusive allotments at selected Istanbul hotels, and end-to-end destination management services across Türkiye's largest city. Through its dedicated B2B portal, Safaryar Holidays provides partner agencies worldwide with real-time availability and confirmed bookings.