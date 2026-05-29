Andhra Can Be 'Silk State,' A Global Textile Hub: Giriraj Singh

Andhra Pradesh can be developed as a 'Silk State' as part of a broader strategy to transform the region into a major global textile hub, Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh said on Friday. During his two-day official visit to Andhra Pradesh, the Minister visited Mohan Spintex at the Mallavalli Industrial Park in Krishna district to outline the Centre's plans to scale up production across the state's traditional handloom, cotton, and technical textile sectors.

Speaking to ANI, Singh detailed his itinerary, which includes high-level discussions aimed at reshaping the state's industrial footprint. "My two-day visit to Andhra Pradesh includes Vijayawada today and Visakhapatnam tomorrow. I'm meeting with the Chief Minister today to discuss how Andhra can be developed as a 'Silk State,' and also regarding cotton, because Andhra Pradesh is a state that is capable of achieving anything," Singh said.

Addressing Cotton Productivity Gap

The minister underscored the massive productivity gap in the domestic cotton sector as a primary challenge that requires immediate policy intervention. "Globally, cotton production stands at 2000 kg per hectare, but in India, it is only 450 kg per hectare. So, how can we improve that? Will we need to formulate a policy for seeds? How can we maximise the production of both here? Everything will be discussed," Singh stated.

Strengthening Handloom Sector

Beyond agricultural yield, the Central government focuses heavily on the state's strong weaving heritage, noting recent infrastructure approvals intended to strengthen local manufacturing capabilities. "Furthermore, Andhra Pradesh is well-known for its handlooms. Recently, we approved a cluster in Dharmavaram and one more cluster.... In this manner, handloom is also a massive sector for Andhra Pradesh," the minister said.

Vision for a Comprehensive Textile Hub

He said the broader objective is to transform the state from a traditional manufacturing base into a comprehensive textile powerhouse, with a strong focus on technical textiles, which are emerging as a high-growth segment globally. "The objective of developing this sector, discussing it with the Chief Minister, is to make it a textile hub. Until now, Andhra Pradesh has been known for handloom, but it should also be recognised for textiles. Technical textile is currently one of the fastest-growing sectors in the country and the world," Singh noted.

Infrastructure and Investment Push

As part of the infrastructure expansion, the minister's schedule includes the launch of advanced material manufacturing facilities in the state. "Tomorrow, in Visakhapatnam, I will also be inaugurating a glass fibre unit. Glass fibre, carbon fibre, graphene, things like these, Agri-Tech--and the Government of India has allocated Rs 10,860 crore under the PLI scheme for textiles," Singh stated.

The Union Minister urged the state leadership to aggressively pursue the financial incentives made available by the Centre to accelerate industrial growth. "I am also here to urge the Chief Minister that this state should secure the maximum possible share of that. The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) is worth Rs 11,000 crore. I have come to request that Andhra take the maximum possible share out of this Rs 11,000 crore," Singh mentioned.

Aiming for Global Market Leadership

He also highlighted that India's textile market is currently valued at USD 176 billion (over Rs 15.10 lakh crore) and said the Ministry of Textiles is working towards scaling it up to USD 300 billion (Rs 25.74 lakh crore) by 2030.

The minister expressed confidence that the industry will reach new heights, emphasising that the skills of local artisans must have greater access to global markets. He assured that the Centre is working with the state government on a future action plan to accelerate growth and will make efforts to release maximum funds to Andhra Pradesh under the PLI scheme. The Minister said the goal of Bharat Tex is to position India as a reliable and sustainable sourcing destination and a major investment hub for the global textile industry. (ANI)

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