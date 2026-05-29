Indian Women's Hockey Team Beats Australia 2-0, Leads Series 2-1
The Indian Women's Hockey Team registered an impressive 2-0 victory over Australia in the third match of the friendly series at the Perth Hockey Stadium on Friday.
With this win, India now leads the four-match series 2-1 after bouncing back from a defeat in the opening game with a 4-2 shootout victory in the second match, according to a release.
Second-half goals seal victory
The third match between the two sides witnessed a disciplined defensive display from both teams as the first two quarters saw no goals, and it remained 0-0 at half-time. India eventually found the breakthrough in the third quarter when Sonam (36') scored a field goal to put the visitors ahead.
India continued their momentum in the final quarter as Lalremsiami (49') doubled the lead with another field goal, sealing a 2-0 win for her team.
The fourth and final match of the series will be played on Saturday, 30 May 2026, at 11:00 AM IST at the same venue.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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