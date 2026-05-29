Pune Hooch Tragedy: 8 Dead, One Arrested In Illicit Liquor Case

Pune Hooch Tragedy: 8 Dead, Probe Underway

Pune City police forces have initiated an investigation into the suspected consumption of illicit liquor following reports of eight deaths over the past two days, five in the Phugewadi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad and three in the Hadapsar area of Pune city, officials said on Friday.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have also arrested an individual named Yogesh Wankhede, who had previously been taken into custody by the Pune State Excise Department in connection with the case. Officials alleged that the accused was involved in supplying liquor to both affected locations, which is now being examined as part of the ongoing investigation into the suspected hooch tragedy.

DCP, Pimpri Chinchwad, Sandeep Atole says, "Preliminarily, we have found that 7 have died due to consumption of poisonous liquor while 3 are currently under treatment. The excise department and police have taken 8 people into custody, and the investigation is underway."

This toxic liquor tragedy has sent shockwaves through both cities. Public anger has now erupted not only against the police but also against the State Excise Department. Citizens have also raised serious questions regarding the operations of both these departments.

The Forensic Department has also completed its analysis of the adulterated liquor and has submitted its report to the Dapodi Police Station. Preliminary findings from the investigation reportedly confirm the presence of chemical and toxic substances adulterated within the liquor. Based on this report, the police have now begun preparations to expedite further legal action. Further investigations are underway.

Prohibitory Orders Imposed in Pune

Earlier on Tuesday, the Pune City Police imposed prohibitory orders under Section 37 (1) (3) of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951, across the city from May 26 to June 8 in view of Bakri Eid and other upcoming festivals, according to an official order issued by the Special Branch.

The order, issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Branch) Dr Prashant Avasakar, stated that various political parties and social organisations in Pune city organise marches, sit-ins, demonstrations, shutdowns, and hunger strikes for different public demands, and due to various reasons, there is a possibility of law and order issues arising. The order further stated that the restrictions have been imposed to maintain law and order, public peace, and public safety in the Pune City Police Commissionerate limits.

As per the order, carrying weapons, explosives, inflammable substances, sticks, swords, firearms, or any objects that could cause physical harm has been prohibited during the period. The order also bans raising loud slogans, public criticism through provocative means, playing loud musical instruments, displaying or burning effigies, and circulating objectionable signs, posters, or symbols that could disturb communal harmony or public morality. (ANI)

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