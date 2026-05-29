US Traveller Outsmarts Google Maps On Trip To Bihar's Bhagalpur, Internet Is Impressed WATCH Viral Video

A recent Instagram video by an American content creator has caught the internet's attention for showcasing a different and unexpected side of Bihar. The video chronicles his trip to Bhagalpur, where he is shown navigating the state's common modes of transportation, such as riding scooters and taking a boat over the Ganga. Social media users are both amused and moved by the combination of movement, moments, and observations.

The video was shared by Instagram user @tonykmontana. The caption of the post read, "Google Maps said 4 hours. Bihar said“sit down beta”."

In the video, the content creator says, "I'm an American and I'm having the time of my life here in Bihar, but I'm here in Mansi and it says here on Google Maps that its gonna take 4 hours to get to Bhagalpur. Its literally a 20 minute drive, but do you know what Google Maps doesn't know about Indian ingenuity. I guarantee you there's a way we can get to Bhagalpur real quick."

The video depicts him engaging with villagers while touring around Bihar in various ways. He is shown riding a scooter at one point and remarks, "Biharis are so sweet, they always pick you up no matter what."

Eventually, the artist arrives at a bridge over the Ganga that is still under construction and seems taken aback. Looking around at the busy scene, he says, "So, we have reached where the bridge is supposed to be. Its fully under construction. I have no idea how we're gonna get through this, its a scene here."

Before eventually boarding a boat to continue the trip to Bhagalpur, he is subsequently seen asking the villagers how they would cross the river.

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A post shared by Tony Klor (@tonykmontana)

Internet Reacts

Users flooded the comments area with amusing and uplifting responses as soon as the video got popular. One person wrote,“Bro might be the only person to be having fun in Bihar.” Another added, "You're the American version of Prem Kishen from Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon."

Several users from Bihar also appreciated the way he showcased the state. "I agree that Bihar is beautiful. I'm also curious what you're doing in Bhagalpur?" read one comment. Another person joked, "Bro made Bhagalpur feel like Bangkok."

"Never seen someone excited for Bhagalpur," another user commented.