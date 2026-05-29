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Sandisk Wins 2026 Red Dot Design Awards For Consumer Storage Products Designed For Modern Digital Life
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India, May 29, 2026 – Sandisk today announced that it has received multiple 2026 Red Dot Design Awards recognizing the company's continued leadership in designing consumer storage solutions built for the needs of modern life. The honored products include the SANDISK Extreme® Portable SSD, the SANDISK® Extreme FitTM USB-CTM Flash Drive and the SANDISK OptimusTM GX PRO 8100 NVMeTM SSD - each exemplifying Sandisk's commitment to innovation, reliability, and performance.
"Great design isn't just aesthetics - it's essential to the product experience," said Janet Allgaier, Chief Consumer Officer, Sandisk. "We think deeply about what people need and design to delight the consumer. We want to disrupt how people think about storage and have them consider it a critical part of their digital life."
Storage has become a vital technology in the AI era - from capturing once-in-a-lifetime memories to powering high-performance workflows and creative pursuits. Sandisk's award-winning designs are engineered to meet these growing demands by enabling users to move massive files quickly, manage content efficiently, and stay confident in products helping protect their data.
"We are incredibly grateful to Red Dot for recognizing our work again," said Susan Park, VP, Consumer Product Management at Sandisk. "We lead with a human‐centered approach, reimagining form, factor, and function to design products that are intuitive, reliable, and delightful for people to use."
The 2026 design awards mark Sandisk's fifth Red Dot recognition, underscoring its leadership in consumer product design. From materials and textures to size and ergonomics, each product detail is crafted to help ensure intuitive, reliable performance across diverse environments - from creative studios and professional workflows to everyday use at home or on the go - giving consumers space to hold more of what matters.
About Sandisk
Sandisk (Nasdaq: SNDK) delivers innovative Flash solutions and advanced memory technologies that meet people and businesses at the intersection of their aspirations and the moment, enabling them to keep moving and pushing possibility forward. Follow Sandisk on Instagram, Facebook, X, LinkedIn, YouTube. Join TeamSandisk on Instagram.
SANDISK, the SANDISK logo, Extreme Fit, SANDISK Extreme, and SANDISK Optimus are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sandisk Corporation or its affiliates in the US and/or other countries. The NVMe word mark is a trademark of NVM Express, Inc. USB-C is a registered trademark of USB Implementers Forum. All other marks are the property of their respective owners. Product specifications subject to change without notice. Pictures shown may vary from actual products.
"Great design isn't just aesthetics - it's essential to the product experience," said Janet Allgaier, Chief Consumer Officer, Sandisk. "We think deeply about what people need and design to delight the consumer. We want to disrupt how people think about storage and have them consider it a critical part of their digital life."
Storage has become a vital technology in the AI era - from capturing once-in-a-lifetime memories to powering high-performance workflows and creative pursuits. Sandisk's award-winning designs are engineered to meet these growing demands by enabling users to move massive files quickly, manage content efficiently, and stay confident in products helping protect their data.
"We are incredibly grateful to Red Dot for recognizing our work again," said Susan Park, VP, Consumer Product Management at Sandisk. "We lead with a human‐centered approach, reimagining form, factor, and function to design products that are intuitive, reliable, and delightful for people to use."
The 2026 design awards mark Sandisk's fifth Red Dot recognition, underscoring its leadership in consumer product design. From materials and textures to size and ergonomics, each product detail is crafted to help ensure intuitive, reliable performance across diverse environments - from creative studios and professional workflows to everyday use at home or on the go - giving consumers space to hold more of what matters.
About Sandisk
Sandisk (Nasdaq: SNDK) delivers innovative Flash solutions and advanced memory technologies that meet people and businesses at the intersection of their aspirations and the moment, enabling them to keep moving and pushing possibility forward. Follow Sandisk on Instagram, Facebook, X, LinkedIn, YouTube. Join TeamSandisk on Instagram.
SANDISK, the SANDISK logo, Extreme Fit, SANDISK Extreme, and SANDISK Optimus are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sandisk Corporation or its affiliates in the US and/or other countries. The NVMe word mark is a trademark of NVM Express, Inc. USB-C is a registered trademark of USB Implementers Forum. All other marks are the property of their respective owners. Product specifications subject to change without notice. Pictures shown may vary from actual products.
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