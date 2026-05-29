Azerbaijan Transits New Cargo Shipment From Russia To Armenia (UPDATE)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency) Title changed

Details added: first version posted on 10:05

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. Another shipment of goods from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan has been carried out in transit, Trend reports.

A total of 4 railcars of wheat weighing 280 tons and 4 railcars of fertilizers weighing 277 tons were dispatched from the Bilajari station to the Boyuk Kesik station.

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