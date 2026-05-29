Romanian Defense Ministry Confirms Drone That Hit Apartment Building Belongs To Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the ministry stated this on its website.

During the night of May 29 the Russian Federation resumed drone attacks on civilian and infrastructure targets in Ukraine near the Romanian border.

"A drone entered Romanian airspace, was tracked by radar systems as far as the Southern area of Galați municipality, and crashed onto the roof of a residential apartment building, the impact causing a fire," the statement said.

Specialized teams from Romania's General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations, the Interior Ministry, the Romanian Intelligence Service, and police are working at the scene.

Russian drone crashes into apartment building in Romania, two injured

The ministry also stated that radar systems detected other drones flying near Romanian airspace. Romania's National Military Command Center alerted the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations to coordinate civil protection measures. Emergency RO-Alert notifications were sent to residents of the Tulcea, Galați, and Brăila counties.

To intercept the UAVs, two F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets were scrambled at 01:19 from the 86th Air Base in Fetești, supported by an IAR 330 SOCAT helicopter of the Romanian Air Force. Pilots were authorized to engage targets throughout the air alert period.

According to AGERPRES, around 70 people were evacuated or escaped on their own from the apartment building after the combat drone struck it in the morning.

An investigation by specialists from Romania's Intelligence Service found that the drone's entire explosive payload detonated upon impact with the building.

According to the Defense Ministry's press release, two injured people were taken to Galați County Emergency Clinical Hospital.

Citizens were urged to follow official recommendations and monitor government announcements.

"The National Defence Ministry firmly condemns the irresponsible actions of the Russian Federation and underlines that they represent a new challenge to regional security and stability in the Black Sea area. Such incidents demonstrate the Russian Federation's disregard for international law and endanger not only the safety of Romanian citizens, but also NATO's collective security," the statement said.

As Ukrinform previously reported, two people were injured after a Russian drone fell onto a high-rise apartment building in Galați in eastern Romania.

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