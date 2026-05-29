Russian Forces Attack Zaporizhzhia, Injuring Three People

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“An enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia caused a fire. A multi-story residential building was damaged. Windows and balconies in the building were shattered. Preliminary reports indicate that one person was injured,” the statement said.

Later, Fedorov reported that two people had been injured as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia. An 80-year-old woman and a 47-year-old woman sustained shrapnel wounds to the face, legs, and chest. They are currently receiving medical assistance.

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He added that emergency crews are continuing to deal with the aftermath of the overnight enemy attack in the Oleksandrivskyi district of the regional center.

According to him, four apartment buildings were damaged in the attack, with windows blown out and balconies destroyed. Non-residential buildings and premises were also damaged. One entrance of a residential building was temporarily left without gas supply. Specialists are inspecting the area and documenting the destruction. At the same time, work is underway to cover broken windows with OSB boards.

Fedorov later said that the number of injured had risen to three. Another 80-year-old woman was also hurt, and medics are providing her with assistance.

As previously reported, Russian troops attacked the village of Tarasivka in the Zaporizhzhia district, injuring two people.

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