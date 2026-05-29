Civilians Injured On EU Territory: Von Der Leyen Reacts To Russian Drone Strike In Romania

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, stated this on X on Friday morning, according to Ukrinform.

"Russia's war of aggression has crossed yet another line. A Russian drone incursion struck a densely populated area in Romania, injuring civilians. On EU territory. We stand in full solidarity with Romania and its people," von der Leyen wrote.

According to her, the EU will continue strengthening its security and deterrence measures, especially along its eastern border, and "will keep increasing the pressure on Russia."

Romanian Defense Ministry confirms drone that hit apartment building belongs to Russia

"We are preparing a 21st package of sanctions," she concluded.

As Ukrinform previously reported, in the eastern Romanian city of Galați near the Ukrainian border, a drone crashed into a high-rise residential building. A 14-year-old boy and a woman, who remains in serious condition, were injured in the incident.

In response to the incident, several NATO fighter jets were scrambled over the Galați area.