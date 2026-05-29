Sybiha After UN Security Council Meeting: Tougher Pressure On Russia Needed
The head of Ukrainian diplomacy recalled that after another brutal wave of Russian terror against civilians, cities, and infrastructure, Ukraine initiated an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss the ongoing aggression.
"The session proved once again that Russia's attempts to justify its actions and escalation are futile. The overwhelming majority of the international community stood united in condemning these attacks and unacceptable threats against foreign diplomatic missions. Documentation is not enough. We now expect the global community to take decisive actions that will increase political and economic pressure on the aggressor, forcing Moscow to finally end this war," Sybiha stressed.Read also: Romanian Defense Ministry confirms drone that hit apartment building belongs to Russia
As Ukrinform previously reported, António Guterres called for immediate de-escalation and a full ceasefire in Ukraine, warning that the current dynamics of the war "risk spiraling out of control."
Guterres also expressed "deep concern" over Russia's statements about plans to carry out "systematic strikes" on the Ukrainian capital.
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