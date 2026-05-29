IDB Invest To Finance Small Businesses In The Bahamas

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)IDB Invest approved a working capital facility of up to, to support financing for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in The Bahamas.

The operation will help Sygnus Investment Bahamas to expand its portfolio of receivables financing, enabling local SMEs to access working capital more efficiently. Receivables financing allows businesses to use pending payments from their clients to accelerate access to funding, converting sales into cash flow to continue operations, manage expenses, and invest in growth.

The agreement was signed during Sustainability Week 2026, IDB Invest's flagship event, which brought together more than 800 participants in Barbados - including 350 private sector companies - to explore business and investment opportunities and support private‐sector‐led growth across Latin America and the Caribbean.

SMEs are central to economy of The Bahamas, accounting for approximately 98 percent of all business licenses and about 47 percent of total employment. Many of these businesses are medium-sized firms with export-oriented activity, highlighting their potential to drive job creation, income generation, and private sector competitiveness. By accelerating access to liquidity, receivables financing can help SMEs pay suppliers, meet payroll, purchase inventory, and take on new orders, creating positive ripple effects across value chains and the broader economy.

The financing consists of an uncommitted, revolving working capital credit line of up to USD 10 million, with an availability period of up to five years. Individual advances may have tenors of up to 390 days. The facility will be guaranteed by Sygnus Credit Investments Ltd., a key anchor investor of Sygnus Investment Bahamas.

In addition to financing, IDB Invest will provide advisory services to help develop a comprehensive receivables-financing program. This component will focus on operational processes, digital onboarding for SMEs, performance measurement, and compliance frameworks aligned with international standards, helping strengthen the sustainability and effectiveness of the business model.

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