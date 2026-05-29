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Result Of The Auction Of Treasury Bills On 29 May 2026


2026-05-29 04:31:38
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:

ISIN Bid Mill. kr. (nominal) Sale Stop-rate (per cent) Pro-rata Price
98 20409 DKT 02/09/26 III 460 460 1.841 100 % 99.5317
98 24070 DKT 02/12/26 IV 6,340 6,340
 1.965 100 % 99.0110
Total 6,800 6,800

The sale will settle 2 June 2026.


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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