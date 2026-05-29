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Result Of The Auction Of Treasury Bills On 29 May 2026
|ISIN
|Bid Mill. kr. (nominal)
|Sale
|Stop-rate (per cent)
|Pro-rata
|Price
|98 20409 DKT 02/09/26 III
|460
|460
|1.841
|100 %
|99.5317
|98 24070 DKT 02/12/26 IV
|6,340
| 6,340
|1.965
|100 %
|99.0110
|Total
|6,800
|6,800
The sale will settle 2 June 2026.
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