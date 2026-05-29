Fairmont Hotels & Resorts / Key word(s): Product Launch

FAIRMONT HOTELS & RESORTS DEBUTS IN NORTHWEST ENGLAND WITH FAIRMONT CHESHIRE, THE MERE

29.05.2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST

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Fairmont Cheshire, The Mere is now taking reservations from 10 July onwards, including dining at Gordon Ramsay at The Mere NEW YORK, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, the global luxury brand and part of the world-leading hospitality group Accor, has today announced reservations are now live, ahead of its much-coveted 10thJuly 2026 opening. Fairmont's newest property – Fairmont Cheshire, The Mere – will be the brand's fourth hotel in the UK alongside: The Savoy, A Fairmont Hotel, Fairmont Windsor Park and Fairmont St Andrews. Nestled within 157 acres of the picturesque Cheshire countryside, with breathtaking views over The Mere Lake, this exquisite landmark address enters a new chapter, bringing elevated luxury to the region. A celebrated countryside estate in full swing, Fairmont Cheshire, The Mere was made for spirited gatherings with a legacy of 'life well played'. Guests can book a multitude of experiences across all elements of the iconic resort, including: deluxe overnight stays in one of its 116 beautifully appointed bedrooms including 23 spacious suites; distinctive dining at Gordon Ramsay at The Mere; afternoon tea and champagne at The Orangery; classic British fare and vibrant Indian cuisine at The Club Lounge; a nutritious post-treatment smoothie at Spa Bar; elevated wellness experiences at Fairmont Spa; and a round of golf on its 18-hole championship course. Fairmont Cheshire, The Mere perfectly blends true country style with a touch of classic elegance in the heart of Cheshire. The highly anticipated transformation of this historic property into Fairmont Cheshire, The Mere represents its most significant evolution yet. From its mention in the Domesday Book of 1086, through its time as a leisure estate and private club, and now returning to its roots as a hotel, The Mere has always been a place of rich history. This Fairmont Hotels & Resorts transformation does more than elevate The Mere to a standalone luxury hotel; it thoughtfully builds upon its existing legacy as a beloved, lived-in estate, deeply rooted in local loyalty and a storied past. The result is a contemporary countryside address that truly embodies its heritage of shared celebration and cherished moments. "Fairmont Cheshire, The Mere offers a countryside sanctuary designed for pause and restoration within beautifully appointed surrounds. Guests can indulge in pure serenity at the calming spa which draws inspiration from the lake, savor celebratory moments in the refined Club Lounge after a round of golf, and experience world-class, British and international cuisine at Gordon Ramsay at The Mere, all within a quintessentially British rural setting. At Fairmont, we like to 'Make Special Happen', and we cannot wait to bring this celebratory sentiment to Cheshire," said Claudia Kozma Kaplan, Chief Brand Officer, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts. Following a £35 million acquisition and an additional spend of £90 million to its comprehensive transformation by Select Group, the property will deliver Fairmont's world-renowned genuine hospitality and heartfelt service to the region for the first time. Set to become a vibrant social epicentre, the opening of Fairmont Cheshire, The Mere marks a significant new addition to the Northwest of England's luxury travel and lifestyle landscape. "Fairmont Cheshire, The Mere represents a defining milestone for Select Group. It is the realisation of a vision we committed to when we first acquired this exceptional property. Our ambition from the outset was to create something that would set a new standard for luxury hospitality in the North West of England, and partnering with Fairmont, one of the world's most iconic luxury hotel brands, has allowed us to do exactly that," commented Israr Liaqat, Group Chief Executive Officer, Select Group. Perfectly primed for celebrations of all sizes, the hotel offers optimum spaces for grand occasions and events. The Grand Ballroom presents endless possibilities for gatherings of every scale, from conferences and networking moments to memorable occasions. This impressive 1,000 square meter ballroom can host up to 1,000 guests. It seamlessly blends indoors with outdoors, playing upon the estate's character by combining classical details with a refined contemporary sensibility and sweeping views across parklands and greenways. Additionally, four dedicated boardrooms with landscape views provide perfect venues for meetings or private dining. Fairmont Cheshire, The Mere, is ideal for weddings of all scales and ceremonies. It offers the unique gift of retaining intimacy alongside an unrivaled level of service. Whether for intimate gatherings or multi-day celebrations and cultural weddings unfolding across multiple ceremonies and guest journeys, the property provides warmth and an attentive atmosphere to Make Special Happen for each and every event. "Fairmont Cheshire The Mere is a place defined by its setting - the lake, the fairways and the sense of space that surrounds it, all of which create a natural feeling of ease and connection," said Gary Johnson, General Manager, Fairmont Cheshire, The Mere. "We look forward to welcoming guests into this new chapter of the estate, whether they are here for dining, golf or wellbeing, and to see the hotel once again become a place for great company, meaningful occasions and a life well lived." Further announcements and 'first look' details will be shared in the coming weeks as Fairmont prepares to unveil a new era of luxury hospitality in Cheshire. Bookings can be made at Link to images HERE. About Fairmont Hotels & Resorts

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts is renowned for the international luxury hospitality brand's unrivalled portfolio of over 90 extraordinary hotels where grand moments of life, heartfelt pleasures and personal milestones are celebrated and remembered long after any visit. From grand hotels to urban retreats, since 1907 Fairmont has created magnificent, meaningful and unforgettable hotels, rich with character and deeply connected to the history, culture and community of its destinations – renowned addresses such as The Plaza in New York City, The Savoy in London, Fairmont Tokyo, Fairmont Golden Prague, Fairmont San Francisco, Fairmont Banff Springs in Canada, Fairmont Doha and Fairmont The Palm in Dubai. Fairmont hotels are the social epicenters of their cities-iconic gathering places where people, culture, and ideas converge. Famous for its engaging service, awe-inspiring public spaces, locally inspired cuisine, and iconic bars and lounges, Fairmont also takes great pride in its pioneering approach to hospitality and leadership in sustainability and responsible tourism practices. Fairmont is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,800 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL Accor, a booking platform and loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences. fairmont | all | About Select Group

Select Group is a Dubai-headquartered real estate developer and hospitality investor founded in 2002, with a portfolio spanning the UAE, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The Group acquired The Mere Golf Resort & Spa and is responsible for the comprehensive transformation into Fairmont Cheshire, The Mere - the Group's flagship UK hospitality asset and a landmark expression of its commitment to building a portfolio of premium, long-term hospitality investments in Britain. Select Group's wider portfolio encompasses more than 24.7 million square feet of residential, mixed-use, and hospitality development, including ultra-luxury branded residences in the UAE under the Six Senses and Jumeirah brands. The Group also owns and operates The Mere Golf Resort & Spa, Old Thorns Hotel & Resort, and three Delta Hotels by Marriott properties across the United Kingdom. HOTEL CONTACTS:

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