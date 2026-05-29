Eckert & Ziegler SE / Key word(s): Conference/Miscellaneous

Eckert & Ziegler Organizes Fourth Boston Radionuclide Theranostics Forum

29.05.2026 / 09:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BOSTON, Mass., 29 May 2026. Eckert & Ziegler SE (ISIN DE0005659700) successfully completed the 4th annual Boston Radionuclide Theranostics Forum, bringing together leading voices from the global radiopharmaceutical community to discuss how the field can accelerate the development of radionuclide theranostics.

Held on May 28, 2026, as the ultimate annual warm-up for ASCO and SNMMI conferences, the invitation-only Forum centered on the theme“THERANOSTICS: WHY THE INDUSTRY MUST MOVE FASTER.” Discussions focused on the urgency for the radiopharmaceutical sector to translate scientific progress into clinical and patient impact more efficiently, while navigating growing global competition, evolving regulatory pathways, increasing investment activity, and resource bottlenecks.

The fully-booked, half-day event featured expert presentations, panel discussions, and networking opportunities with international leaders from industry, science, clinical practice, and key partner organizations. Topics included the development of the radiopharmaceutical ecosystem and strategies for industry acceleration, isotope supply, approval processes in theranostics, and a broader perspective on emerging oncology treatment approaches.

“The radiopharmaceutical field is advancing rapidly, but progress will depend on how effectively we work together across science, industry, regulation, and supply chains,” said Dr. Harald Hasselmann, CEO of Eckert & Ziegler SE.“With this year's Forum, we wanted to emphasize a clear message: the opportunity is significant, but the need to act with urgency is just as real. This platform brings together the right people for honest dialogue, strategic thinking, and collaboration that may help accelerate the development of life-changing radiotherapies.”

Unlike traditional industry conferences built around scale, exhibition spaces, and multiple commercial agendas, the Forum is intentionally small, invitation-only, and complimentary for attendees. This creates an environment designed for thoughtful debate, candid exchange, networking and cooperation.

The Boston Radionuclide Theranostics Forum is initiated and created by Eckert & Ziegler, hosted by Morrison Foerster, sponsored by Solomon Partners, and organized with the support of the German American Business Council of Boston. Since its launch, it has established itself as a highly focused platform on the nuclear medicine calendar. The 5th edition is planned for June 3, 2027.

About Eckert & Ziegler

Eckert & Ziegler SE, with more than 1,000 employees, is a leading specialist in isotope-related components for nuclear medicine and radiation therapy. The company offers a broad range of services and products for the radiopharmaceutical industry, from early development work to contract manufacturing and distribution. Eckert & Ziegler shares (ISIN DE0005659700) are listed in the TecDAX index of Deutsche Börse.

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Contact

Eckert & Ziegler SE

Robert-Rössle-Str. 10, 13125 Berlin, Germany

Jan Schöpflin, Marketing / Karolin Riehle, Investor Relations

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Tel.: +49 (0) 30 / 94 10 84-138; 29.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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