Hörmann Industries GmbH / Key word(s): Interim Report/Quarter Results

HÖRMANN Industries publishes interim report for the first quarter of 2026: stable start to the financial year

29.05.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

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HÖRMANN Industries publishes interim report for the first quarter of 2026: stable start to the financial year

Sales of EUR 149.6 million (previous year: EUR 150.8 million), EBITDA of EUR 4.0 million (previous year: EUR 4.3 million) and EBIT of EUR 0.5 million (previous year: EUR 1.1 million)

Order backlog remains solid, order intake slightly down on the previous year HÖRMANN Industries GmbH forecast for the full year 2026 confirmed Kirchseeon, 29 May 2026 – HÖRMANN Industries GmbH (corporate bond, ISIN: NO0012938325) today published its financial results for the first three months of 2026. Accordingly, the HÖRMANN Group has made a stable start to the 2026 financial year and generated sales of EUR 149.6 million in the first quarter (previous year: EUR 150.8 million). Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) decreased slightly in the first quarter of 2026 from EUR 4.3 million to EUR 4.0 million; earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to EUR 0.5 million (previous year: EUR 1.1 million). The HÖRMANN Group's order backlog increased to EUR 608.4 million as of 31 March 2026 (31 December 2025: EUR 581.0 million). In the reporting period, order intake decreased slightly by EUR 3.7 million to EUR 180.9 million compared with the same period last year (EUR 184.6 million) as a result of the continuing reluctance to invest in the industry. Johann Schmid-Davis, CFO of HÖRMANN Industries GmbH:“The first quarter of 2026 continued to be marked by trade and geopolitical uncertainties as well as economic and industry-specific challenges. Despite the challenging market conditions, we are confident that our group remains on track for growth and look forward to the rest of 2026 with optimism.” Forecast for the full year 2026 confirmed Based on an assessment of the current order situation and a confident outlook for business development in the individual business segments, HÖRMANN Industries GmbH continues to expect total sales of EUR 700 million to EUR 760 million in 2026 (2025: EUR 697.4 million). In addition, positive earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of around EUR 30 million (2025: EUR 30.4 million) is forecast. However, the outlook of HÖRMANN Industries depends largely on further geopolitical developments and their impact on the global economy. The consolidated interim report for the period from 1 January to 31 March 2026 of HÖRMANN Industries GmbH is available at . On 9 June 2026 at 9.45 am, HÖRMANN Industries GmbH cordially invites all interested investors to a webcast at the SME Bond Conference ON AIR. Please register directly via . Selected financial figures for HÖRMANN Industries GmbH (in EUR million)

Financial position and results of operations Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Sales 149.6 150.8 Total output (1) 170.4 163.9 Gross profit (2) 77.8 80.3 EBITDA (3) 4.0 4.3 EBIT (4) 0.5 1.1 Cash flow from operating activities -10.9 3.3 Cash flow from investing activities -2.4 -1.9 Net assets 31 March 2026 31 Dec. 2025 Total assets 404.4 401.5 Equity 142.3 146.7 Equity ratio (5) 35.2% 36.5% Working capital (6) 123.6 112.0 Net cash and cash equivalents (7) 69.1 82.3 Employees (number) (8) 2,878 2,940 1 Sales plus change in inventories and other own work capitalised

2 Total output less cost of materials

3 Consolidated net income before depreciation and amortisation, financial result and income taxes

4 Consolidated net income before financial result and income taxes

5 Equity/total assets

6 Inventories plus trade receivables less trade payables

7 Bank balances less liabilities to banks

8 Average number for the period not including trainees Contact:

HÖRMANN Industries GmbH

Hauptstraße 45-47

D-85614 Kirchseeon

T +49 8091 5630 0

F +49 8091 5630 195

...

Financial and business press:

IR AG

Frederic Hilke

T +49 221 9140 970

... About the HÖRMANN Group The HÖRMANN Group has grown steadily since its founding in 1955. HÖRMANN Holding GmbH & Co. KG acts as the parent company, responsible for the long-term orientation and further development of the group. Operational business is bundled under the umbrella of HÖRMANN Industries GmbH. More than 30 subsidiaries with a high degree of entrepreneurial independence and initiative are organised here in the Automotive, Communication, Intralogistics and Engineering divisions. The aim of the HÖRMANN Group is to develop customer-specific solutions and services that create sustainable economic advantages and high customer value. Around 2,900 highly qualified employees contribute a wide range of diversified, networked expertise from a variety of technological fields. 29.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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Language: English Company: Hörmann Industries GmbH Hauptstr. 45-47 85614 Kirchseeon Germany Phone: +49 8091 5630-0 Fax: +49 8091 5630-195 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: NO0012938325 WKN: A351U9 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Oslo EQS News ID: 2335830

End of News EQS News Service 2335830 29.05.2026 CET/CEST