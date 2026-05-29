Mallorca Live Occident / Key word(s): Product Launch

David Guetta, Cypress Hill and The Prodigy headline Mallorca Live Occident

29.05.2026 / 10:05 CET/CEST

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Mallorca Live Occident is the most important live music festival in the Balearic Islands. Now in its ninth year, the festival is organized by La Isla. PALMA, Spain, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- David Guetta, hip-hop group Cypress Hill, British pop band The Wombats, and veteran electronic group The Prodigy are among the international acts headlining the Mallorca Live Occident festival to be held from June 12 to 14. Joining them at the Es Bosq venue in Calvià, Mallorca - the former Calvià Aquapark, near Magaluf and Palmanova - will be leading figures from the Spanish music scene, including Aitana, Viva Suecia, Dani Fernández and Belén Aguilera. Festival organizers said in a press release that nearly all tickets for the ninth edition have already been sold. For David Guetta's concert, which will close the festival on June 14, 95% of tickets have been sold, with premium areas (VIP, Terrace and Golden) already sold out. The situation is the same for the June 13 lineup featuring Aitana, Cypress Hill, Kaiser Chiefs - the Leeds-based band celebrating twenty years of filling venues across Europe - and Liverpool indie group The Wombats. La Plaza Occident stage, dedicated to electronic music, will close Saturday night with Adriatique heading a lineup that includes Mariano Mellino, Pional, Natascha Polké, DMASSO, Sorä and Bruz. Only half of the tickets remain available. As for the festival's opening day, the standout act is The Prodigy, who have performed live for over three decades. Sharing the lineup that day are The Libertines, Viva Suecia, Dani Fernández, Belén Aguilera, Standstill, and Samuraï. At La Plaza Occident, Mallorca's nightlife scene will feature Luciano leading a lineup including Miguelle & Tons, Deer Jade, Parallelle, ARKADYAN, Dark Places and Melohman. Mallorca Live Occident promoters have said the festival has already exceeded its sales targets by 21% and that more than 15% of attendees are international visitors. Combined tickets, such as the two-day pass plus Guetta's closing concert or for Saturday and the closing event, are currently 85% and 95% sold out, respectively. Organizers also reminded attendees that from June 9 to 11 - the three days leading up to the festival - additional events will be held at three other Mallorca locations: Hotel Zoëtry, Castell de Bellver and Balneario Illetas.



View original content: 29.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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