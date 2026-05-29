Assam Rifles Seize Meth Tablets, Foreign Cigarettes Worth Rs 35.71 Crore In Mizoram Four Held

MENAFN - IANS) Aizawl, May 29 (IANS) In three major operations in Mizoram, Assam Rifles, along with other agencies, seized foreign cigarettes and highly addictive methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 35.71 crore and apprehended four drug peddlers, officials said on Friday.

A defence spokesman said that Assam Rifles troops, in a joint operation with the Excise and Narcotics Department, foiled a major drug trafficking attempt in southern Mizoram's Lawngtlai district, recovering one lakh highly addictive methamphetamine tablets weighing 9.807 kg and valued at over Rs 30 crore.

Based on specific intelligence inputs regarding the transit of contraband, Assam Rifles tracked the suspected drug peddlers with the help of wireless units. The two individuals were intercepted at the IOCL Petrol Pump in Lawngtlai. A thorough search led to the recovery of the tablets, which had been skillfully concealed inside a server hardware apparatus.

The two apprehended individuals, along with the recovered contraband, were handed over to the office of the Assistant Commissioner, Excise and Narcotics, Lawngtlai, for further investigation.

In another operation, acting on specific intelligence inputs regarding illegal smuggling activities in the Seling area of Mizoram's Aizawl district, Assam Rifles troops, in coordination with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), launched a well-coordinated and meticulously planned joint operation.

During the operation, alert troops intercepted a truck that was found loaded with foreign cigarettes being illegally transported by an individual identified as Larintluanga (25), a resident of Dilkawn village in Champhai district. The joint team recovered a total of 218 cartons of foreign cigarettes comprising 48 cartons of Oris, 66 cartons of Patron and 104 cartons of Win cigarettes, valued at approximately Rs 5.23 crore.

The apprehended individual, along with the recovered foreign cigarettes and the vehicle, was handed over to the DRI for further investigation and necessary legal action.

In the third operation, based on credible intelligence regarding the smuggling of contraband along the Aizawl road areas of Champhai district, troops of Assam Rifles, in coordination with Mizoram Police, carried out a joint operation. During the meticulously planned operation, the joint team intercepted and conducted a thorough search of a suspected consignment. The search resulted in the recovery of 20 cases of illegal foreign-origin cigarettes, with an estimated market value of approximately Rs 48 lakh.

One individual involved in transporting the contraband was apprehended on the spot. The recovered cigarettes, the apprehended individual and associated items were subsequently handed over to the Legal Metrology Department in Champhai for further investigation and requisite legal proceedings.

The spokesman said that these seizures underscore Assam Rifles' commitment to curbing illegal smuggling activities and maintaining security along the India-Myanmar border in Mizoram.

“These successful operations highlight the unwavering commitment and synergy between Assam Rifles and sister agencies in combating illegal smuggling activities in Mizoram. The force remains steadfast in its efforts towards ensuring security along the Indo-Myanmar border and maintaining peace and stability in the region,” an official statement said.

Mizoram's six districts -- Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Hnahthial, Saitual and Serchhip -- share a combined 510-km-long border with Myanmar's Chin state, which has emerged as a major hub for the smuggling of various drugs, exotic wildlife species and other contraband items through the Northeastern states.

The mountainous state has become a major drug trafficking corridor in Northeast India due to its long unfenced borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh. Among the most commonly smuggled narcotic substances from Myanmar are highly addictive methamphetamine tablets, popularly known as Yaba or“party tablets”, and heroin. Often referred to as the“crazy drug”, Yaba tablets contain a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine and are strictly prohibited in India.