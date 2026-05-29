Take Strict Action Without Leniency, Maha CM Fadnavis After Ordering Probe Into 13 Hooch Deaths

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, on Friday expressed serious concern over the deaths of 13 people after consuming illegal toxic liquor in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad and directed the Police Commissioners of the two cities to take the strictest possible action and show absolutely no leniency toward those involved in manufacturing or distributing the hooch.

He has instructed officials to conduct a thorough probe and ensure that nobody involved in the racket escapes punishment.

Speaking to the reporters, the Chief Minister Fadnavis emphasised that this is not a regular accident and explicitly stated that the hooch deaths case is being treated as an outright murder rather than negligence, and the most stringent legal Sections will be applied to the accused.

Chief Minister Fadnavis confirmed he has been in direct communication with the Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissioners. The police have successfully traced the exact manufacturing location where a methanol-like chemical substance was mixed into the illicit liquor.

He announced that 8 suspects have already been arrested, and a massive search operation is underway to track down others involved in the illegal distribution network.

Chief Minister Fadnavis stated that top-priority medical care is being provided to those who are currently hospitalised in critical condition to prevent further loss of life.

“I have spoken to the Police Commissioners of Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad. They have identified the exact location where this substance was manufactured. Eight people have been arrested so far, and more arrests are likely. Strict action will be taken against the guilty. This is effectively a murder, and very severe Sections are being applied. No leniency will be shown," he said.

Following the CM's high-level intervention, the police machinery has been shaken awake. Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar immediately took charge of the ground operations, visiting the affected pockets like Hadapsar to personally oversee the crackdown.

Under the CM's directive to dismantle the entire illicit network, multi-agency investigation teams of the police, State Excise, and forensic experts, have launched massive joint raids.

The total death toll has fluctuated between 13 confirmed and 18 suspected fatalities within the last 48 hours as more cases come to light across two distinct municipal zones, said police sources.

Forensic investigators strongly suspect that nearly 215 litres of highly toxic industrial methanol were mixed into country liquor before distribution.

The prime focus of the interrogation is a notorious bootlegger with a prior criminal record, Yogesh Wankhede, who is suspected of supplying the lethal batches to both locations.

While families and local residents have confirmed that the deaths are linked to the cheap liquor dens, the local police administration has stated they are conducting a detailed forensic review of medical reports to build a watertight legal case against the hooch suppliers.