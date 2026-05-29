UP Minister Takes E-Rickshaw To Office Following PM Modi's Push To Save Fuel

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to conserve petrol and diesel, Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna on Friday travelled to his office in the Assembly in an e-rickshaw along with his staff, promoting the use of electric mobility and fuel conservation.

The move comes amid a wider push by the Centre and BJP-ruled states to encourage reduced fuel consumption, greater use of public transport, and adoption of electric vehicles in view of global economic uncertainties and pressure on petroleum supplies.

Speaking to reporters, Suresh Khanna said,“Under the expectation of the Hon'ble Chief Minister, and I believe it is the responsibility of every citizen of the country, it is our duty as citizens that in this current crisis and pressure on petroleum products, we should minimise their use. Today, we have arranged an electric vehicle; I will go to the office in this and return in the same. This is especially the result of the appeal of the Hon'ble Prime Minister and Chief Minister, and we are following their directions as it is necessary...”

The development follows Prime Minister Modi's recent appeal urging citizens and public representatives to cut down on fuel consumption and spend resources more judiciously. As part of the initiative, the Prime Minister has also significantly reduced the size of his convoy, signalling a broader message on efficiency and responsible use of resources.

In line with the Prime Minister's call, several BJP leaders and state governments have initiated similar measures. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced restrictions on the use of official vehicles by ministers, MLAs, and other public representatives. She also appealed to residents of the national capital to adopt carpooling and make greater use of public transport systems.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed a 50 per cent reduction in the vehicle convoys of the Chief Minister, ministers, and other dignitaries.

During a high-level meeting in Lucknow, CM Yogi urged people to reduce the use of petrol and diesel to help preserve foreign exchange reserves. He also appealed to citizens to follow the Prime Minister's message by limiting unnecessary fuel consumption and avoiding non-essential gold purchases.

On May 11, Prime Minister Modi reiterated his appeal for reduced fuel use, greater adoption of public transport and electric vehicles, and prudent spending amid ongoing global economic uncertainties linked to the West Asia crisis, which has disrupted supply chains and fuel markets.