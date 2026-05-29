Mos Sports Raksha Khadse Chairs Review Meeting With Meghalaya Govt To Assess Sports And Youth Development Initiatives

MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, May 29 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports Raksha Khadse on Friday chaired a comprehensive review meeting with Meghalaya Sport Minister Wailadmiki Shylla and Vijay Kumar D, Commissioner & Secretary, Government of Meghalaya, to assess ongoing sports and youth development initiatives in the state and explore avenues for strengthening collaboration between the Centre and the state government.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from the Government of Meghalaya, Sports Authority of India, Meghalaya State Olympic Association and other stakeholders associated with sports and youth development in the state.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on Meghalaya's sports ecosystem, youth engagement initiatives, infrastructure projects and athlete development programmes aimed at strengthening grassroots participation and creating pathways for sporting excellence.

The state government presented various initiatives being undertaken to support sports clubs, associations and athletes, including grant-based support mechanisms for youth and sports-related activities, targeted youth development schemes and scholarship programmes for athletes. Officials informed that nearly 900 athletes are currently being supported under the State Sports Scholarship Scheme.

Discussions were also held on Meghalaya's flagship grassroots football initiatives under the Chief Minister's Football Mission, which draws inspiration from successful South American football development models.

Officials highlighted that the initiative currently operates through 125 grassroots centres, supports nearly 10,000 athletes and has contributed towards the emergence of several international footballers from Meghalaya.

The review also covered Meghalaya's plans for strengthening sports infrastructure in the state, including progress related to Mawkhanu Football Stadium, which is envisioned as one of the largest football stadiums in the region and is being considered as a potential venue for the opening ceremony of the National Games. Infrastructure projects including the Umsawli Sports Complex and the Slalom Course at Umtham were also reviewed during the meeting.

Officials highlighted that the Slalom Course at Umtham is emerging as one of the country's premier facilities for water sports and slalom training.

Raksha Khadse emphasised the importance of strengthening grassroots sports ecosystems, promoting youth participation and ensuring convergence between Central and State initiatives for maximum impact.

The meeting also reviewed Meghalaya's youth-focused initiatives, including the Youth Engagement and Empowerment Scheme for Students (YESS Meghalaya), under which support is being extended to clubs and organisations undertaking youth-related programmes.

The role of MY Bharat in expanding youth participation and volunteer engagement was also discussed, particularly with regard to creating volunteering opportunities for upcoming sporting events, including the National Games, through the MY Bharat portal.

Representatives of the Meghalaya State Olympic Association, including John F. Kharshiing, Working President, MSOA and President, Shooting Association of Meghalaya; EMH Passah, Senior Vice President, Meghalaya Athletics Association and Member, MSOA; Pynbiang Laloo, President, Meghalaya Badminton Association and Joint Secretary, MSOA; and Ksan Kupar Warjri, General Secretary, All Meghalaya Karate Association and Treasurer, MSOA, participated in the discussions.

Raksha Khadse also emphasised the importance of strengthening Khelo India-accredited academies and aligning state sports infrastructure with athlete development systems to create stronger pathways for emerging sportspersons.

Discussions were also held regarding the Meghalaya Games and long-term athlete development planning

Raksha Khadse reiterated the ministry's commitment towards working closely with Meghalaya to strengthen sports infrastructure, athlete support systems and youth development initiatives across the state and the wider North East region.

She noted that Meghalaya possesses immense sporting potential and a vibrant youth ecosystem, and stressed that coordinated efforts between the Centre, State Government, sports institutions and community organisations would play a vital role in nurturing talent and advancing the vision of a stronger sporting culture in the country.