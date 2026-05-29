AUAU Technology Announces Global Launch Of Its Market-Proven Sports And Fitness Studio Management System (Saas) To Empower Sports And Wellness Entrepreneurs

HONG KONG, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AUAU Technology today announced the official global launch of its all-in-one sports and fitness business solution, Designed specifically to empower small-to-medium-sized gyms, yoga studios, Pilates centers, dance studios and all sports centers, the platform provides a plug-and-play SaaS ecosystem that liberates business owners from tedious administrative tasks, allowing them to focus entirely on training quality and brand expansion.

Entering the global market as a highly stabilized, market-proven system, the platform is already trusted by over 500 brands across Asia particularly in Hong Kong and Malaysia. The software's robust architecture was developed by the Onebox Creative Group, a renowned digital agency with over a decade of experience providing enterprise-grade business consulting and global IT solutions.

As a comprehensive studio and sports centers management tool, auau seamlessly integrates automated online booking, payment integration, and advanced customer relationship management (CRM) into a single operational hub. To accommodate the demands of a global clientele, the newly launched global version fully supports multi-language interfaces, multi-currency settlements, and cross-time zone scheduling. Built entirely on cloud-based infrastructure, studio owners can manage their operations anytime, anywhere, via mobile or web browser, without incurring high hardware costs.

" Our="" mission="" is="" to="" define="" a="" new="" standard="" of="" success="" for="" the="" next="" generation="" of="" sports="" and="" fitness="" entrepreneurs,"="" said="" Ms.="" Peggy="" Lee="" and="" Mr.="" Ryo="" Chan,="" co-founders="" of="" AUAU="" Technology.="" "By="" automating="" online="" payments,="" reducing="" manual="" financial="" reconciliation,="" and="" providing="" real-time="" data="" on="" member="" retention,="" our="" platform="" acts="" as="" a="" digital="" operational="" />

"I'm a woman who started with zero tech background. After working in a technology company, I saw how difficult it was for a studio owner, especially women, to run their sport and wellness business. So I built AUAU. The easiest all-in-one appointment software for studios. It's simple, no IT knowledge needed, and designed to grow with the community and the entire industry," said Ms. Peggy Lee.

Beyond basic administration, the software actively drives revenue. The system automatically generates comprehensive financial reports and incorporates powerful promotional features, including targeted WhatsApp marketing, to enhance member retention and secure new leads.

Fitness and sports center operators looking to streamline their operations are encouraged to experience the system trusted by over 500 Asian brands. To learn more about the software or to schedule a personalized demonstration, visit the official website at .

About AUAU Technology

AUAU Technology is a premier SaaS provider specializing in sports and fitness studio management software. Developed by the digital experts at Onebox Creative Group, auau offers an all-in-one studio, club, gym and sports center management tool featuring online booking, payment integration, HR Management and CRM capabilities. Currently empowering over 500 fitness, yoga, and Pilates studios across Asia particularly in Hong Kong and Malaysia, the company provides plug-and-play, cloud-based operational solutions designed to help global sports and wellness entrepreneurs automate administration and scale their businesses.

Media Contact

Ryo Chan

Managing Director, AUAU Technology

Phone: +852 98005891, +60 12838 3162

Email:...

Website:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at