Pakistani Police Arrest Afghan Journalist Amid Uncertainty Over Charges

MENAFN - IANS) Kabul, May 29 (IANS) Pakistani police has arrested Afghan journalist Seyed Qasim Hashemi on the Abbottabad-Islamabad highway, local media reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the incident.

According to sources, Hashemi was arrested by Pakistani authorities on the Abbottabad-Islamabad highway on Thursday at around 12:19 pm, Afghanistan-based Khaama Press reported. Authorities have not yet released a statement regarding the reason for his arrest or his current condition.

The exact location of his detention is not known and efforts being made by his colleagues and acquaintances to find information about his status have so far remained unsuccessful.

In recent months, Pakistani authorities have increased arrests and deportations of Afghan refugees, including journalists, as part of the crackdown launched against immigrants, sparking criticism from rights groups.

On May 20, Pakistani police have arrested Afghan journalist Parwiz Aminzada in Islamabad during ongoing enforcement actions against Afghan citizens. Local sources revealed that Aminzada was arrested in the Faisal Town area of Islamabad, Khaama Press reported.

Human rights groups have repeatedly voiced concerns over the treatment of Afghan asylum seekers and journalists who fled Afghanistan after Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in 2021.

After the Taliban takeover, hundreds of Afghan journalists left Afghanistan fearing retaliation, censorship and restrictions on independent media. Many moved to neighbouring countries, including Pakistan and Iran, while waiting for resettlement opportunities in Western nations.

On May 8, the Afghanistan Media Support Organisation (AMSO) said that Afghan refugees in Pakistan have been facing arbitrary arrests, mistreatment, extortion and the threat of forced deportation.

In a report released on May 8, the AMSO said that more than 3.4 million Afghan migrants have been deported from Pakistan and Iran since 2023 amid escalating crackdowns on undocumented foreigners, Khaama Press reported.

According to the report, 68.3 per cent of surveyed Afghans said they have been arrested or imprisoned, while 96.4 per cent of detainees reported facing abuse during arrest or detention.

As per the report, 85.7 per cent of respondents were forced to pay money to avoid arrest or get released from detention facilities.

The report said that 75.6 per cent of respondents faced threats, humiliation and other forms of psychological abuse, while 72.4 per cent of respondents were detained for more than 48 hours without judicial review, Khaama Press reported.

The organisation said that none of the deported individuals received an individual risk assessment before deportation from Pakistan.

The AMSO added that the report was prepared jointly with the World Organisation Against Torture and presented to the United Nations Committee Against Torture.

The findings were based on a survey conducted of 41 Afghan nationals with six in-depth interviews and documentation from organisations, including the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the International Organisation for Migration, Amnesty International, and the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan.