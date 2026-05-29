Twisha Sharma Case: CBI Seeks 5-Day Remand Of Ex-Judge Mother-In-Law

CBI Seeks Remand After Arrest of Former Judge

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has sought a five-day remand of Twisha Sharma's mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, from the court and has also requested an extension of five days' remand for the accused Samarth Singh. Giribala's lawyer has said that they have no objection to the CBI's request.

Giribala Singh was produced before the Bhopal District Court on Friday in connection with the alleged dowry death case of Twisha Sharma. A day earlier, on Thursday, the CBI had arrested former judge Giribala, taking a major turn in the investigation into the death of Noida resident Twisha Sharma, who died on May 12.

Case Background and Legal Charges

The arrest came after the Madhya Pradesh High Court cancelled her anticipatory bail in the case a day earlier. The High Court set aside the relief previously granted to Singh on May 15 by the 10th Additional Sessions Judge in Bhopal.

Twisha Sharma, a resident of Noida in Uttar Pradesh, was married to Bhopal resident Samarth Singh in December 2025. Following her death on May 12, her family alleged that she was harassed for dowry by her husband and in-laws.

The case involves serious allegations under the newly implemented Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961. Giribala Singh faces charges under Section 80(2) for dowry death, Section 85 for cruelty to a woman by her husband or relatives, and Section 3(5) for acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention. Additionally, she has been booked under Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

With the pre-arrest protection overturned by the High Court, law enforcement authorities are now cleared to pursue necessary investigative measures, including potential custodial interrogation. Further investigation into the circumstances surrounding Twisha Sharma's death remains underway.

Higher Courts Step In

This comes after the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday fast-tracked the legal proceedings surrounding the unnatural death of Twisha Sharma, scheduling an urgent hearing for May 27 at 2:30 PM.

The Supreme Court of India on Monday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the investigation and proceed with the matter expeditiously. It also urged both the family of deceased victim Twisha Sharma and the accused persons -- Twisha's husband Samarth Singh and her mother-in-law, a former judge -- to refrain from making public statements on the ongoing investigation into the death case. (ANI)

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