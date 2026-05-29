NIA Raids 12 Locations In 4 States Over Cross-Border Terror Plot

NIA Raids Across Four States

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday conducted a massive search operation at 12 locations across Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, and Maharashtra in connection with a cross-border weapon smuggling case, signalling a major push to dismantle a suspected terror network with links beyond India's borders.

Of the total, five places are being searched in Uttar Pradesh, three in Maharashtra and two each in Bihar and Rajasthan, linked to the case based on certain inputs against suspects. The raids started early on Friday and are continuing, covering the locations of those working as local supporters to Pakistani operative Jasvir Chaudhary, who alongwith his Indian associates, was planning to carry out a blast at various places in Punjab, Delhi and other parts of India.

Investigation Background and NIA Takeover

The case, which has raised serious security concerns, was initially registered by the Punjab Police earlier this year. However, given its scale and the suspected international links, the probe was handed over to the NIA on March 21 to ensure a more comprehensive investigation.

Drone Smuggling and Planned Attacks

On February 10, the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) of Punjab Police received credible information that, on the directions of Jasvir Chaudhary, a Pakistani operative, his Indian associates obtained a large consignment of arms, ammunition, and IED through a drone via the India-Pakistan border with the intention to carry out an IED blast at various places in Punjab, Delhi and other parts of India.

Officials believe the recovered materials were intended for carrying out coordinated attacks in multiple regions, potentially causing widespread damage and panic. The use of drones for transporting weapons has added a new dimension to cross-border smuggling tactics, making detection more challenging.

Following the intelligence inputs, the Punjab Police registered a formal case (FIR No. 09/2026 dated February 10, 2026), which was later taken over by the NIA. Since then, the NIA has been working to identify and track down all individuals connected to the plot. The ongoing search operation covering four states is seen as a crucial step in uncovering the full extent of the terror network, including logistical support systems and sleeper cells that may have been activated to execute the planned attacks.

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