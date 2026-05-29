Malaika Arora Slams Trolls, Says Internet Is Loud But Not Always Wise Or Truthful Online

Malaika Arora addressed online trolling in a recent interview, saying the internet is often loud but not always wise or truthful. She shared how she maintains peace by ignoring negativity and focusing on her life.

Malaika Arora, Bollywood's fitness queen and style icon, is always in the news. But fame brings online trolling, a huge problem she faces. Now, her latest statement about internet culture is making waves on social media.In a recent interview, Malaika spoke her mind about trolling. She revealed how she handles all the criticism. 'I just remind myself that the internet is loud, but it is not always wise,' she said.She explained, 'There's a big difference between being loud and being smart.' Malaika added, 'Over the years, I've realised one thing: if you hand over your peace of mind to public opinion, you can never be peaceful.'Malaika says she doesn't get bothered by every negative comment anymore. She has set some boundaries for herself. 'I don't read or listen to everything said about me. I don't take every opinion seriously. Instead, I focus on my work, my loved ones, and my daily routine. These things keep me mentally strong,' she shared.Malaika admits that the trolling used to bother her in the beginning. But she says your perspective on life changes as you get older. 'With age, you get a better view of the world. You stop reacting to every small noise. If someone is criticising you, it shows their character, not yours. My happiness is my own now, I don't need to put it up for public debate,' Malaika argues.These comments come after Malaika Arora and actor Arjun Kapoor ended their long relationship recently. A lot of gossip was doing the rounds on social media. With these statements, Malaika makes it clear that she wants to stay away from rumours about her personal life.Talking about her work, Malaika Arora recently featured in a special song, 'Poison Baby'. The song is from the movie 'Thamma', which stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna. Fans went crazy over her dance moves in the song. Clearly, Malaika is moving ahead on her own path, without worrying about trolls.