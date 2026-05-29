Chennai Shocker: Cop Forces Minor Boy To Drink Liquor, Tries To Sexually Abuse Him, Held

A 35-year-old policeman has been arrested under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly forcing a minor boy to drink liquor and trying to sexually abuse him in Chennai. The Ashok Nagar police identified the cop as Velappan attached to the Vadapalani police station.

Police said that a 16-year-old boy from Kanyakumari district had come to his uncle's apartment in Kodambakkam with his parents two days ago for the school holidays.

After the parents left for their hometown, the boy, a Class XI student, continued to stay at the relative's house.

The policeman, Velappan, visited the residence of the boy's uncle on Wednesday night and the duo consumed alcohol. After a while, the boy's uncle fell asleep.

In the middle of the night, Velappan entered the bedroom where the boy was watching television. Velappan sexually abused the boy and forced alcohol into his mouth. The boy managed to overpower the cop, screamed and hit him with a TV remote.

He then escaped, latched the house door from outside and rushed to the Ashok Nagar police station to inform the police about the assault. Police rushed to the boy's uncle's house and arrested Velappan.

A case was registered against Velappan under the POCSO Act. He was produced before a magistrate court and remanded in judicial custody.