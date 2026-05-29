AAHI's SLA-SE Adjuvant Technology Powers Lilly's Acquisition Of Curevo's Next-Generation Shingles Vaccine
Curevo's lead asset, amezosvatein (CRV-101), is a Phase 3-ready subunit vaccine for the prevention of shingles (herpes zoster) that incorporates AAHI's proprietary SLA-SE adjuvant. The acquisition underscores the growing recognition of next-generation adjuvants that can deliver improved tolerability and strong immune responses.
“SLA-SE represents a significant advancement in adjuvant technology, designed to elicit robust T-cell immunity with a favorable safety profile,” said Keeley Foley, CEO of AAHI.“We are thrilled that this technology, developed at AAHI, is now positioned to reach people through Lilly's world-class development and commercial capabilities.”
Importantly, AAHI retains rights to license and develop SLA-SE adjuvant for uses outside the shingles (varicella zoster virus) vaccine field. This includes in combination with other antigens for a wide range of infectious diseases, cancer vaccines, and additional indications.
For more information about AAHI and its work, visit .
About Access to Advanced Health Institute (AAHI)
AAHI is a Seattle-based nonprofit biotech research institute focused on translating high-impact science into affordable, effective, and accessible vaccines. With a global footprint including operations in the United States, England, and South Africa, AAHI collaborates with partners worldwide to combat infectious diseases and improve health equity. For more information, visit
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