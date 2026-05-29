AAHI's SLA-SE Adjuvant Technology Powers Lilly's Acquisition Of Curevo's Next-Generation Shingles Vaccine

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--The Access to Advanced Health Institute (AAHI), a nonprofit biotech organization dedicated to developing vaccines and technologies for global health, today congratulates Eli Lilly and Company and Curevo Vaccine on Lilly's acquisition of Curevo.

Curevo's lead asset, amezosvatein (CRV-101), is a Phase 3-ready subunit vaccine for the prevention of shingles (herpes zoster) that incorporates AAHI's proprietary SLA-SE adjuvant. The acquisition underscores the growing recognition of next-generation adjuvants that can deliver improved tolerability and strong immune responses.

“SLA-SE represents a significant advancement in adjuvant technology, designed to elicit robust T-cell immunity with a favorable safety profile,” said Keeley Foley, CEO of AAHI.“We are thrilled that this technology, developed at AAHI, is now positioned to reach people through Lilly's world-class development and commercial capabilities.”

Importantly, AAHI retains rights to license and develop SLA-SE adjuvant for uses outside the shingles (varicella zoster virus) vaccine field. This includes in combination with other antigens for a wide range of infectious diseases, cancer vaccines, and additional indications.

For more information about AAHI and its work, visit .

About Access to Advanced Health Institute (AAHI)

AAHI is a Seattle-based nonprofit biotech research institute focused on translating high-impact science into affordable, effective, and accessible vaccines. With a global footprint including operations in the United States, England, and South Africa, AAHI collaborates with partners worldwide to combat infectious diseases and improve health equity. For more information, visit

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