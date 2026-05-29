Bidgely's Empower AI London Convenes Leaders To Map The Future Of Electrification, Load Flexibility, Customer Experience...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Bidgely is bringing its global insights tour to London from 10-12 June, marking the next vital stop in its premier EmPOWER AI conference series. Part of an international tour spanning Toronto and New York, the London forum serves as an active, collaborative hub for energy retailers ready to lead-rather than react to-rising electrification, critical load flexibility, next-generation customer experience and urgent energy affordability.

Through custom workshops and candid peer-to-peer dialogues, EmPOWER AI London brings the industry's brightest minds together to explore how artificial intelligence (AI) unlocks the customer insights needed to modernize the grid and reshape global energy engagement.

Collaborative Workshops: Moving from Insights to Action

Premiering along with EmPOWER AI London is a new joint report with energy research firm LCP Delta, "Home Asset Identification." The report benchmarks available approaches for identifying assets, such as heat pumps, electric vehicles (EVs), solar PV and more, validating the advantage of AI-powered data analytics over standard statistical approximations or hardware-based monitoring.

LCP Delta's head of customer insight, David Trevithick, will present findings from the firm's behavioural demand response research.

“As home asset uptake increases, household demand profiles become more distinctive and variable-unlocking greater opportunities for retailers to identify assets, target smart tariffs and flexibility propositions more effectively, improve demand forecasting and boost customer retention,” added Trevithick.

Additional workshops will anchor around the critical priorities identified in the report, demonstrating practical applications and real-world success stories for:

Accelerating Electrification: Learn how AI can help identify high-impact EV customers, uncover load growth hotspots and drive targeted recruitment strategies in this workshop highlighting how a leading energy provider successfully targeted high-peak users and achieved a 3X increase in kW-reduction per vehicl, compared to the average EV population.

Modernizing Call Centers & CX: By integrating Bidgely's AI insights into call center ecosystem and call resolution workflows, see how to achieve real-world results of 7 percent increase in customer satisfaction, 3 percent reduction in average call handle time, 3 percent improvement in first call resolution and 85-95 percent confidence rating from customer service representatives.



Attendees will also get a first look at Bidgely's new Interactive Voice Response (IVR) integrations with PolyAI, Genesys, and NiCE, which use conversational AI to resolve complex energy questions in real time-delivering an intuitive customer experience while reducing wait times and operational costs.

Optimizing Load Flexibility: With AI-driven customer targeting, discover how to improve peak load shaping and shifting through an engaging case study of an energy provider that achieved over 70 percent reduction from high-peak-usage customers by optimizing variable pricing programs.

Driving Energy Affordability: Discover practical blueprints for supporting vulnerable customer segments through engaging case studies, such as using Bidgely's Analytics Workbench (AWB) to uncover over 8,200 hidden, low-income candidates; achieving a 2.3 percent conversion rate from a single marketing touchpoint; and doubling home energy audit capacity to connect more customers with energy efficiency rebates.

Join the AI-Powered Energy Transition in London

“EmPOWER AI London isn't just a look at the future of energy-it's where we actively build it,” said Abhay Gupta, CEO of Bidgely.“The grid transition requires bold action and intelligent data. We invite forward-thinking leaders from across the globe to join us, challenge the status quo, and unlock the true art of what's possible when AI meets human ingenuity.”

To secure your seat at EmPOWER AI London, visit href="" rel="nofollow" bidgely/london-202.

About Bidgely

Bidgely is the pioneer of AI-powered energy intelligence, transforming raw meter data into high-definition insights for global utilities. Serving over 50 million homes, the company's UtilityAITM Platform leverages 19 foundational patents to optimize grid visibility, call center operations, and personalized customer engagement. Recognized by Fast Company as a "Top 10 Most Innovative Applied AI" company, Bidgely integrates precision energy analytics with horizontal AI ecosystems like Microsoft Copilot and AWS to modernize the grid with premises-level accuracy. |

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