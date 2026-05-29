Jalna's Transformation From Drought To Water Security: The Art Of Living And SGF

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bengaluru, Karnataka, India In the drought-prone villages of Maharashtra's Jalna district, summer once meant dry wells, failing crops, and acute water scarcity, with groundwater levels falling to nearly 60 feet below ground. Today, that story is changing.

Before & After, the land tells Jalna's story

With support from the Save Groundwater Foundation (SGF), USA, Project JalTara by The Art of Living Social Projects through Vyakti Vikas Kendra India (VVKI) is helping recharge groundwater across villages in Jalna. The initiative uses scientifically designed recharge structures to capture rainwater and restore underground aquifers, improving water availability and farm resilience.

Turning Rainwater into a Resource

Jalna, in Maharashtra's Marathwada region, is highly vulnerable to erratic rainfall, recurring droughts, and groundwater depletion. Despite seasonal rains, much of the water is lost as surface runoff due to hard basalt rock formations, black cotton soil that limits infiltration, and shallow rocky terrain. Over time, excessive groundwater extraction has further reduced borewell levels and agricultural productivity.

Project JalTara addresses this through a decentralised, low-cost, community-led water conservation model. It uses simple recharge structures made of gravel, sand, and stones that filter rainwater and allow it to percolate into the ground, replenishing aquifers.

Reviving Water Security Across Villages

The project was implemented across 10 villages in Jalna district, including Ambhor Shelke, Khandvi, Khandviwadi, Kirtapur, Pashta, Watur, Sondeo, Shrishti, Swargaon, and Pimprula.

Earlier, these villages faced dry wells, drinking and irrigation shortages, barren fields, and heavy dependence on tanker water.

Post-implementation, communities report improved groundwater levels, better soil moisture, and increased water availability. Farmers who earlier managed one crop cycle are now able to cultivate up to two in several areas, with reduced dependence on external water sources.

Additional benefits include improved vegetation, reduced soil erosion, better soil moisture retention, and increased awareness of water conservation. Women, in particular, have seen reduced burden from long water-fetching journeys.

Community Participation at the Core

A key strength of Project JalTara is strong community participation. Villagers were actively involved in site selection, construction, and maintenance, ensuring local ownership and long-term sustainability. The model's simplicity and low maintenance make it easily replicable in other drought-prone regions.

The initiative also demonstrates how traditional ecological knowledge, when combined with scientific design, can deliver scalable water solutions.

Challenges on the Ground

Implementation in Jalna's semi-arid terrain came with challenges, including hard rocky soil, extreme heat, and tight pre-monsoon timelines. Mobilising remote communities and coordinating sustained participation required continuous effort and planning.

Despite these constraints, the project was successfully completed through collaboration and efficient execution.

A Scalable Pathway for Rural Water Security

Project JalTara shows that meaningful solutions to water scarcity do not always require large infrastructure. Simple, locally adapted interventions can restore groundwater, strengthen agriculture, and improve rural livelihoods.

By capturing rainwater and replenishing aquifers, the initiative offers a scalable model for long-term water security in climate-vulnerable regions.

About The Art of Living Social Projects

The Art of Living, a non-profit, educational, and humanitarian organisation founded in 1981 by the world-renowned spiritual leader and humanitarian Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, is committed to addressing India's pressing water challenges. Through its large-scale water conservation projects, the organisation works to mitigate water scarcity by restoring rivers, reviving ecosystems, and improving the quality of life for communities across the country.

To learn more about these initiatives or explore CSR partnerships, visit: Best NGO for CSR projects in India.

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