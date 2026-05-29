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'Are You Happy?' Is The Top Question Owners Wish They Could Ask Their Furry Friends
(MENAFN- SWNS Digital) "> 'Are you happy', 'do you like me' and 'do you talk about me to other animals' are among the top 25 questions pet owners wish they could ask their furry friends. A poll of 2,000 cat and dog owners revealed 54 per cent often wish they could talk to their four-legged friends to find out what they really think and feel. With many pet lovers wondering 'do you like your life' (43 per cent) and 'what is actually happening in that head' (34 per cent). Around one in 10 feline owners have wondered what their moggy is plotting, while others would like to know if their pets are judging them (15 per cent) or if they get jealous (12 per cent). But 18 per cent are keen to know if their mutt might be autistic, and 36 per cent wondered if it's possible their cat can read their mind. This comes as pet insurer Petgevity, which commissioned the research, has launched its debut podcast this week [] covering neurodiversity in pets. Doctor Who actor, James Hoyles and his canine companion Trevor the Iggy have teamed up with the insurer, to answer pet owners' most bizarre questions for their furry companions. The actor and content creator said: "Having a pet means you never stop learning, especially when you realise just how complex they can be. “No pet is the same – every animal is different and will have different needs, and it is completely normal to have questions you never expected to ask.” The research also revealed 88 per cent are confident they truly understand their pet, with 41 per cent claiming their pet understands them better than any other human. In fact, 41 per cent often find themselves chatting to their pet as though they are human, according to research by OnePoll. With almost half (45 per cent) having asked their pet for advice on an important life decision, such as a new job or a breakup even though they knew they wouldn't actually answer. Many have also imagined their pet having human qualities, such as a favourite type of food (43 per cent), a distinct sense of humour (32 per cent), and taking pride in their appearance (21 per cent). But some would like to delve further, with burning questions focused on their pet-owner relationship, such as 'what's your favourite thing we do together? (34 per cent) and 'do you wish I did anything differently? (33 per cent) When it comes to practical advice on their precious pets, 43 per cent would like easier access to vets or experts, with 54 per cent turning to podcasts to help answer tricky questions. Kerry Willecome, Pet Insurance Expert at Petgevity, added:“They aren't just pets but friends and members of our family. “We develop deep meaningful connections with our pets which is why it's always worth seeking trusted advice when something doesn't seem quite right “And the fact owners always have questions about their furry friends just goes to show how much they want to understand their pets and make them happy.” THE TOP 25 BURNING QUESTIONS OWNERS HAVE FOR THEIR PETS: 1. Are you happy? 2. Do you like your life? 3. Do you understand every word I say? 4. What's your favourite thing we do together? 5. What is actually happening in that head? 6. Do you wish I did anything differently? 7. What's your favourite type of food? 8. Do you like me? 9. Does my cat/dog like or love me? 10. Which family members do you like and dislike? 11. Do you ever talk about me to other animals? 12. Do you ever judge me? 13. Do you ever get jealous? 14. Have you ever considered running away? 15. Do you secretly know more than me? 16. If you could create a new rule for the house, what would it be? 17. Do you ever visit other human's houses? 18. Are you plotting something? 19. Have you ever fallen in love? 20. If you had a secret talent, what would it be? 21. If you could speak any language, which would you choose (besides animal-speak)? 22. If you could swap bodies with any animal for a day, which would you choose? 23. Can you read? 24. Would you like being famous? 25. Are you the one who keeps stealing the remote?
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