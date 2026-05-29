M3M Foundation Hosts Grand Convocation Ceremony At Impower Academy For Skills, Samalkha

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) M3M Foundation successfully organized a grand Convocation Ceremony under its flagship Kaushal Sambal Programme at iMpower Academy for Skills, Samalkha, Panipat, celebrating the achievements, aspirations, and transformational journeys of rural youth empowered through skill development, entrepreneurship, and employment initiatives.

Dignitaries with graduating students at the iMpower Academy for Skills convocation in Panipat

The prestigious ceremony witnessed the gracious presence of eminent dignitaries including Sh. Mahipal Dhandha Ji, Hon'ble Education Minister, Haryana; Sh. Pawan Jindal Ji, Sarsanghchalak, North Region, RSS; Shri Vijay Ji, Pracharak, RSS; Dr. Payal Kanodia, Chairperson & Trustee, M3M Foundation, along with respected MLAs, Sarpanches, government officials, employers, industry representatives, community leaders, alumni, trainees, and members of local Panchayats.

The event brought together more than 1000+ individuals, including youth, employers, community institutions, and local governance representatives on a common platform to celebrate the growing impact of skill-led empowerment and livelihood creation across rural Haryana. Representatives from 36 Panchayats of Samalkha participated enthusiastically in the programme, reflecting strong community engagement and collective support towards youth development initiatives.

The Convocation Ceremony highlighted inspiring stories of trainees and alumni who have transformed their lives through vocational training, employment opportunities, and entrepreneurial ventures under the Kaushal Sambal Programme. The programme featured cultural performances, alumni success stories, employer interaction sessions, certificate distribution, and the unveiling of the“Vyapower Song,” celebrating the entrepreneurial spirit of rural youth.

One of the major highlights of the event was the showcase of 30+ enterprise stalls established by trained alumni of iMpower Academy for Skills, as part of M3M Foundation's Vyapower Programme, which promotes entrepreneurship and self-reliance among rural youth. The stalls displayed a diverse range of entrepreneurial ventures including handicrafts, beauty services, mehndi art, jute products, and food items, reflecting the confidence and self-reliance nurtured through the Foundation's skill development initiatives.

The event also witnessed the participation of 20+ employers and industry representatives who engaged with trainees and alumni for placement and recruitment opportunities, creating promising career pathways for rural youth.

The Convocation Ceremony also reflected the larger impact of M3M Foundation's flagship Kaushal Sambal Programme, which is currently operational across 7 states, 12+ districts, and 353 villages through 19 iMpower Academies and 9 implementing partners. The programme has successfully trained and empowered more than 12,000 youth through skill development and livelihood opportunities across 18 trades, achieving an impressive 76% placement rate while promoting entrepreneurship through 14 enterprise development programmes.

Speaking on the occasion, Sh. Mahipal Dhandha Ji, Hon'ble Education Minister, Haryana, appreciated the impactful role being played by M3M Foundation in empowering unemployed and underprivileged youth through skill-based education and livelihood initiatives. He stated that such programmes are creating meaningful social transformation by connecting youth with employment and sustainable economic opportunities.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Payal Kanodia, Chairperson & Trustee, M3M Foundation, said,“Skill development is not merely about providing employment opportunities; it is about building confidence, dignity, and the ability to create a better future. At M3M Foundation, we strongly believe that when youth are empowered with the right skills and opportunities, they become catalysts of transformation not only for themselves but for their families and entire communities.”

The Convocation Ceremony concluded with a strong message of empowerment, entrepreneurship, and collective progress, reaffirming M3M Foundation's commitment towards building a skilled, confident, and self-reliant India through impactful community-driven initiatives.

About M3M Foundation

M3M Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the M3M Group, working across education, health, livelihoods, sports, and environment. With a reach across 22 states and over 1,300 villages, the Foundation has positively impacted more than 5 million lives, driven by a vision of inclusive, sustainable, and transformative nation-building.