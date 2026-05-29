Arihant Academy Ltd.'S FY26 PAT Doubles To Rs. 9.11 Crore Total Income Grows

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Arihant Academy Ltd. (NSE: ARIHANTACA), Mumbai's premier coaching institute for SSC, ICSE, CBSE, Science & Commerce, has announced its audited consolidated financial results for the financial year ended 31st March 2026.

Arihant Academy

The company delivered a strong financial performance in FY26, reporting a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs. 9.11 crores, reflecting a 104.85% year-on-year (YoY) growth compared to Rs. 4.45 crores in FY25. Total Consolidated Revenue for the year increased by 52.57% to Rs. 64.87 crores in FY26, as against Rs. 42.52 crores in FY25. The growth was driven by sustained student enrolments, expansion across new geographies, diversification into career-oriented programs, and continued operational efficiencies.

For Q4FY26, the company reported a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs. 3.32 crores, registering an 87.28% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth compared to Rs. 1.77 crores in Q3FY26. Total Revenue for the quarter stood at Rs. 16.11 crores, reflecting a 10.78% increase over Rs. 14.54 crores reported in Q3FY26. The quarterly performance highlights the company's continued momentum, strong academic demand, and improving scalability across its expanding network.

Commenting on the FY26 performance, Mr. Anil Kapasi, Co-Founder & Managing Director of Arihant Academy, said,“Since the previous year, we have witnessed strong momentum throughout our organization as a result of the growing trust from our students & parents, expanded academic opportunities available to them, and the steadfast commitment and hard work of our dedicated faculty and operational teams. Our results for this quarter reflect not only healthy growth in various financial and operational areas, but also the scalability of the model we have built over the years.

As we strive to augment our presence and engage deeper with our students and their parents, our main objective is to provide quality educational outcomes while ensuring that we sustainably expand our reach. The visibility we are seeing across our business pipeline and enrolment ecosystem gives us confidence for the coming quarters. We believe our team's consistent efforts, disciplined execution, and student-centric approach will continue to support our long-term expansion journey.”

In FY26, Arihant Academy expanded its presence across multiple education hubs through strategic centre launches in Nashik (Maharashtra), Ahmedabad (Gujarat), and Rajasthan, where the addition of two new centres increased the total count in the state to five. The company also strengthened its footprint in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) with the launch of seven new centres, further enhancing accessibility to quality education for a larger student community.

During the year, Arihant Academy also introduced the Certified Internal Auditor (CIA) certification course in association with NSE Academy, aimed at providing students and professionals with industry-relevant expertise in auditing, compliance, and financial systems. These initiatives reflect the company's continued focus on expansion, academic innovation, and career-oriented learning opportunities.

About Arihant Academy Limited

Arihant Academy is a premier educational institution specialising in coaching services and comprehensive educational support across Mumbai, Maharashtra. Catering to students from Class 8 to 10 across State Board, ICSE Board, and CBSE Board, we offer tailored programs for students of class 11 & 12, for both Science and Commerce streams. Our expertise extends to preparing students for competitive exams like JEE (Main & Advanced), NEET, MHT-CET, CA, and CS, with a commitment to excellence in every field. Operating through 40+ strategically located coaching centers, we serve approximately 20,000 students, providing them with an integrated learning experience through our hybrid teaching model that combines traditional classroom instruction with digital learning.