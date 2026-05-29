Kiro Launches Barely There SPF 35 Skin Tint - A Three-Minute Fix For The 137-Hour Routine

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) The best kind of base is the one you don't notice; it blends in, evens out, catches the light just enough, and leaves skin looking impossibly fresh, like you've done more than you have. It's the promise of effortlessness bottled: breathable, flattering and quietly flawless. Barely There SPF 35 Skin Tint, available in 12 thoughtfully created shades for Indian Skin tones, is built exactly for that moment, where skincare meets makeup and the mirror reflects skin that simply looks right.

Barely There SPF 35 Skin Tint

At a time when the average woman spends 22.5 minutes getting ready each day, amounting to nearly 137 hours a year, according to a Yahoo Health / Ipsos survey of 1,993 respondents globally, Kiro positions this launch not as another addition, but as a reduction. Because those 137 hours are not simply about effort; they are about structure: moisturiser, sunscreen, primer, foundation. Four products. Four decisions. Four applications, repeated daily. Barely There was created as a response to that reality a streamlined approach that combines skincare, sun protection and makeup into one seamless step.

Barely There Skin Tint - available in 12 shades

“At Kiro, this launch was never just about helping women reclaim time, it was about recognising that women's time has value in the first place,” says Vasundhara Patni.“Women today are constantly multitasking across careers, relationships, responsibilities and personal ambitions, and beauty routines need to evolve alongside that reality. They don't need more steps; they need better ones. That thinking led us to create Barely There as a skincare-first 4-in-1 formulation that combines moisturiser, primer, SPF 35 PA+++, and light coverage into one fluid layer, a three-minute routine designed to simplify everyday beauty without compromising on performance, protection or skin health.”

What sets Barely There apart is its skincare-first formulation philosophy. While most complexion products are traditionally built around coverage first, Kiro approached this launch from the perspective of skin health and long-wear comfort. The idea was simple: if women are wearing a product for eight to ten hours a day, it should actively work for their skin throughout that time, not simply sit on top of it. The formula is infused with Polyglutamic Acid, known to be four times more hydrating than Hyaluronic Acid, helping skin retain moisture while maintaining a fresh, breathable finish through the day. The result is makeup tested like skincare designed not only to look good instantly, but to support skin over hours of wear.

Each function within the formula is built to stand on its own. Tested for 100-hour hydration, Barely There is designed as an essential addition to the modern face wardrobe, especially through humid, dry summers. As a moisturiser, it delivers a 38% boost in hydration, measured through Corneometer testing conducted on 33 Indian women. As sunscreen, it offers broad-spectrum SPF 35 PA+++ protection with blue light defence, formulated without the three toxic O's. As a primer, it meets baseline performance standards, with 100% of test subjects reporting a lightweight, non-cakey, easy-to-blend texture. In terms of coverage, it remains intentionally skin-first: low to medium, buildable, with a skin-fusion finish that doesn't settle into fine lines or turn ashy supported by a carefully curated shade range designed to truly match the depth and undertones of Indian skin.

Its desirability lies not just in what it replaces, but in how it wears. The finish reads like skin even, breathable, quietly polished. The kind of base that holds in daylight, in heat, and in close proximity, without ever announcing itself. In a category built on adding more, Barely There makes a case for less and makes it feel like luxury.

That performance is tested where it matters. Evaluated at 40°C and 80% relative humidity conditions that mirror the Indian summer, the formula was built to withstand the environment it lives in. 82% of users confirmed it stayed comfortable, resisted heat and humidity, and held its colour through the day.