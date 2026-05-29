ISI Eyes Deported Illegal Immigrants As Potential Assets With Deep Knowledge Of India

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) Massive gatherings have been reported at the India-Bangladesh border following an aggressive campaign launched by the newly formed BJP government in West Bengal to drive out illegal immigrants. The government has directed the administration to detect, detain and deport illegal immigrants.

Many who entered the country illegally have been self-deporting themselves as they do not want to be put in detention centres. However, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has explicitly ordered officials to expedite the repatriation process.

He instructed the state police to bypass traditional judicial court proceedings when dealing with illegal immigrants from Bangladesh. An official said that the drive is much needed as illegal immigrants have stressed the Indian systems.

Indian agencies are keeping a very close watch on the developments as the ISI would look to activate its radicalisation wings along the border areas to tap those persons who have been deported. An Intelligence Bureau official said that the ISI would look to capitalise on the situation, and with the Jamaat-e-Islami winning handsomely in the bordering areas, it would be an added advantage for Pakistan to go ahead with its plan, the official added.

Usanas Foundation CEO, Dr Abhinav Pandya, says that the agencies have long neglected issues of demographic change and the Islamisation of India. The ISI had a malicious ambition of enforcing demographic change in India, and they had hoped that there would be complete Islamisation of India.

Another official said that there are scores of touts across the border who are in charge of sending in illegal immigrants. They are being contacted by ISI elements to hold as many persons who come into Bangladesh and then send them to radicalisation camps, the official added.

Dr Pandya says that Pakistan has realised that it cannot beat India in a conventional war. They had hoped that demographic change would be the ultimate solution. They want to do in the rest of India what they did in Kashmir, he added.

He further states that all these persons being sent out will have grievances. The ISI would tap as many people as possible and recruit them into terror groups. After all, they have lived in India for a long time and have good knowledge of the country. This would make them perfect for recruitment, Dr Pandya added.

Lt Col Ujjual Abhishek Jha (Retd, an Intelligence veteran and analyst, says that Pakistan would use this to build up a strong narrative about India being the oppressor. The ISI would collude with the Jamaat-e-Islami and indulge in radicalisation activities. The Jamaat has a strong support base along the West Bengal-Bangladesh border, he added.

Speaking about the long-term plans of the ISI, he said that those radicalised would be connected with terror modules. Further, Pakistan would look to use this issue to strain India-Bangladesh relations. The ties between the two countries are currently delicate, and as attempts are being made to improve relations, Pakistan would use this issue to derail the process.

An official said that they are closely watching the developments. The borders are on very high alert. All ISI-backed activity is being closely monitored, and the agencies will ensure that those radicalised elements are blocked from re-entering the country, the official also added.