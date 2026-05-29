365 Future Energy Explores Sustainable Energy Investment Opportunities In Sri Lanka

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) 365 Future Energy, an Australia-based sustainable energy solutions company, is pleased to announce the upcoming visit of its CEO, Mr. Isuru Yapa, together with internationally recognized energy technology entrepreneur Mr. Ludovico Finotto, to Sri Lanka on 1st June 2026.

The purpose of this strategic visit is to explore sustainable energy solutions, evaluate emerging opportunities within Sri Lanka's energy sector, and identify potential investment and technology partnerships that can contribute to the country's future energy transformation.

365 Future Energy is focused on delivering innovative and environmentally responsible energy solutions, supporting the global transition toward renewable and sustainable power infrastructure. Through this visit, the company aims to better understand Sri Lanka's growing energy demands and assess opportunities for collaboration in renewable energy technologies, energy storage systems, EV charging infrastructure, and next-generation sustainable energy developments.

Joining the delegation is Mr. Ludovico Finotto, Founder and CEO of QiOn Technologies and a globally recognized innovator in the energy, automotive, and high-performance electronics sectors. With over 18 years of international experience, Mr. Finotto has played a leading role in advanced developments related to electric mobility, energy storage, charging infrastructure, hydrogen technologies, marine electrification, and smart energy systems.

Mr. Finotto is the founder and executive leader behind several globally operating companies including QiOn Technologies, XCpower, Qinnosys, Supercool Mobility Centers, and Link EV Electric Vehicles. His work has contributed to projects across motorsport, marine, mining and renewable energy sectors internationally. QiOn Technologies was recognized in 2025 as a“Top Innovative Charging Solution USA” provider and in 2026 as the“Battery Storage and Charging Software European Company of the Year.”

365 Future Energy believes Sri Lanka holds strong potential for future-focused sustainable infrastructure projects and clean energy investments. The company's leadership team will engage with local stakeholders, businesses, and industry representatives during the visit to discuss opportunities for innovation, energy efficiency, and long-term sustainable growth.

Speaking about the visit, CEO Mr. Isuru Yapa stated,“We see significant potential in Sri Lanka's future energy landscape. This visit is an important step in understanding how advanced international technologies and strategic partnerships can contribute toward sustainable energy development in the country.”

The visit is expected to open discussions surrounding renewable energy infrastructure, electric mobility solutions, battery energy storage systems (BESS), EV charging networks, and future smart-grid technologies.