Commercial Bank Enables Paypal Withdrawals Via Combank Digital Platform

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Commercial Bank of Ceylon has introduced PayPal-linked withdrawal functionality, allowing eligible customers to transfer their global digital earnings directly into their bank accounts through ComBank Digital.

The integration with PayPal enables freelancers, digital entrepreneurs, and exporters in Sri Lanka to securely and instantly move funds from their PayPal balances into local Commercial Bank accounts via a fully regulated banking channel.

The service operates through a secure, self-service email-based syncing mechanism within ComBank Digital. Existing PayPal users can link their accounts by matching registered email addresses and dates of birth, enabling fast authentication and seamless transfers. Once linked, users can view available PayPal balances and complete withdrawals digitally in about two minutes without visiting a branch.

Managing Director and CEO Sanath Manatunge said the initiative marks a significant step in strengthening Sri Lanka's connection to the global digital economy. He noted that the service addresses long-standing challenges faced by freelancers and digital professionals in bringing foreign earnings into the country through secure and regulated channels, while also supporting foreign currency inflows and financial transparency.

Commercial Bank continues to lead in digital banking innovation, having introduced solutions such as the Q Plus Payment App, Tap-to-Pay acceptance, and Google Pay services. The bank also records the highest CEFT transaction volumes in the country and recently received the Excellence in Digital Payments award at the LankaPay Technovation Awards 2026.

With a strong focus on supporting Sri Lanka's growing freelance economy, the bank has also introduced dedicated Freelancer Accounts tailored to digital professionals.

Operating over 270 branches across the island and maintaining an international presence in Bangladesh, the Maldives, Myanmar, and the Dubai International Financial Centre, Commercial Bank remains one of Sri Lanka's largest private sector lenders and a leader in digital financial services.