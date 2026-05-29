Filmmaker Anik Dutta Passes Away After Falling From Terrace In Kolkata

Renowned filmmaker and ad filmmaker Anik Dutta passed away on Wednesday, May 27, after reportedly suffering critical injuries following a fall from the terrace of a house in Gariahat, Kolkata. According to initial reports, Dutta sustained serious injuries after the fall and was rushed to a private hospital in Dhakuria in critical condition. He was later declared dead at the hospital.

The mortal remains of the Bengali film director were brought to Nandan West Bengal Film Centre for people to pay their last respects.

Political Leaders Mourn Dutta's Demise

BJP leader Locket Chatterjee termed Dutta's demise a "big loss" for the Bengali film industry and described him as a nationally renowned filmmaker and an exceptional human being. She extended condolences to his family and said, "It is a big loss for the Bengali film industry. He was a nationally renowned filmmaker and an exceptional human being. My deepest condolences go out to his family during this difficult time. We sincerely hope we do not have to witness any more such tragic, untimely demises."

Meanwhile, BJP leader Rudranil Ghosh also expressed grief over the filmmaker's death, praising Dutta's distinctive style of filmmaking and noting that his films were celebrated both in India and internationally. He said, "It is a big loss. His unique style of filmmaking possessed a distinct charm, and his films are celebrated not just in India, but internationally as well. He still had so much more to give...while the previous govt restricted his films from being screened here, our govt and the CM are taking every necessary steps to ensure that such censorship never happens again."

Police Launch Investigation

According to sources, the filmmaker was at his wife's residence in Gariahat when the incident took place. He reportedly fell from the terrace of the house and sustained severe injuries have cordoned off the area where he was found, and an investigation is currently underway to determine whether the fall was accidental or if any foul play was involved.

Sources said Dutta's daughter lives abroad, and the body will be sent for post-mortem examination after she arrives in Kolkata.

Tollywood and CM Adhikari Pay Tributes

As soon as the news came out, a wave of grief swept across the Tollywood film industry. Earlier, many Bengali artists took to their social media platforms and paid tributes. West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, in an X post, offered his tributes to Anik Dutta.

"Saddened by the untimely demise of renowned filmmaker Shri Anik Dutta. His contributions towards Bengali Cinema is priceless. Heartfelt Condolences to his family & friends. I trust @KolkataPolice will investigate & unearth the mysterious circumstances shrouding his sudden death," he wrote.

Actor Jeet took to X and expressed his condolences.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Anik Dutta. A fantastic filmmaker, a creative soul, and a storyteller who left his own distinct mark through cinema. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and admirers. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti," he wrote.

Anik Dutta's Legacy in Cinema

A renowned name in the Bengali film industry, Anik Dutta was best known for his work across films like 'Aparajito' (2022), 'Borunbabur Bondhu' (2019) and 'Bhooter Bhabishyat' (2012). (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)