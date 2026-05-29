Further Together: ZYT Officially Inaugurates European Headquarters, Launching Multiple Core Business Initiatives

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BRAUNSCHWEIG, Germany, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZYT (ZHUOYU Technology) officially held the grand opening ceremony for its European headquarters today in Braunschweig, Germany. Mr. Wang Hao, Counsellor for the Economic and Commercial Office of the Consulate-General of the People's Republic of China in Hamburg, attended and delivered a speech as the Chinese representative. German dignitaries, including Frank Graffstedt, Chairman of the Braunschweig City Council, and Gerold Leppa, Head of Economic Affairs of the City of Braunschweig, were present at the event. Distinguished guests from enterprises such as Volkswagen Group, Sinotruk Europe, FAW Hongqi Germany, NVIDIA, and HERE, along with academic representatives from TU Braunschweig, were also invited to attend. During the ceremony, ZYT officially announced two major recent business advancements and debuted its Multimodal Foundation Model for the European market. This marks a comprehensive transition of ZYT's long-term "In Europe, for Europe" strategy into a phase of local ecosystem co-creation.

A Gathering of Political, Corporate, and Academic Leaders at ZYT's European Headquarters

The opening ceremony was themed "Further Together." In his address, Mr. Wang Hao, Counsellor for the Economic and Commercial Office of the Chinese Consulate-General in Hamburg, noted that the Braunschweig-Wolfsburg region is the core hinterland of the German automotive industry. The exceptional environment of "high integration between research and industry" provides an ideal foundation for innovative companies like ZYT to establish roots in Germany. He emphasized that ZYT's decision to establish its European headquarters here serves as a "vivid example of deep industrial integration and complementary strengths between China and Germany." He wished ZYT success in using this new starting point to advance hand in hand with its German partners, accelerating technology deployment and ecosystem building in pan-autonomous driving scenarios.





(Image 1: Counsellor Wang Hao Attends and Delivers a Speech at the Opening Ceremony)

German dignitaries Gerold Leppa, Head of Economic Affairs of the City of Braunschweig, attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony. They were joined by industry and academic representatives, including Dr. Carsten Krömke, Senior Executive Director of Integrated Infotainment & Data Systems and Computing Systems at Volkswagen Group; Gao Changwei, General Manager of Sinotruk's European Region; Sun Guowang, Corporate Advisor at FAW Hongqi Germany; and Prof. Dr.-Ing. Roman Henze from TU Braunschweig. Together with ZYT's executive team, including CEO Shaojie Shen and Head of Europe Nils Oldemeyer, they officially cut the ribbon for the European headquarters.





(Image 2: Chinese and German Political and Corporate Representatives Cut the Ribbon for ZYT's European Headquarters)

Fostering Mutual Empowerment in the Chinese and European Automotive Industries

At the opening ceremony, ZYT officially announced two substantial business milestones, serving the automotive industries of both China and Europe. To empower local European partnerships, ZYT announced a next-generation intelligent driving Proof of Concept (POC) collaboration with Volkswagen Group in Europe. The pilot vehicle is Volkswagen's iconic pure electric platform, the ID. Buzz. This is the first Volkswagen commercial vehicle equipped with a Chinese intelligent driving solution that will soon undergo validation testing on real European roads, demonstrating that ZYT's technology is fully capable of serving global OEMs locally in Europe.





(Image 3: ZYT Partners with Volkswagen to Launch ID. Buzz Intelligent Driving POC)

To support global market expansion, ZYT is actively advancing a project collaboration with Sinotruk, one of the largest heavy-duty truck manufacturers to deliver intelligent assisted driving technologies for commercial vehicles tailored for European customers. Furthermore, both parties will explore the potential for localized production in Europe in the future.

Deepening the Local Ecosystem and Integrating into Europe's Innovation Cluster

As a crucial step in cultivating its local ecosystem, ZYT officially announced a partnership with TU Braunschweig to conduct joint technological research focused on local R&D projects, such as the Volkswagen ID. Buzz POC. This initiative aims to deeply integrate ZYT into the region's mature aviation and automotive innovation clusters.

Simultaneously, the European headquarters has fully commenced localized recruitment, comprehensively covering core functions such as Business Development (BD) and local R&D. Regarding business deployment and normalized operations, ZYT is actively advancing the construction of data centers and has concurrently launched related road testing operations in the European region.





(Image 4: University-Enterprise Partnership Promotes Deep Cultivation of the Local Ecosystem)

European Debut of the Multimodal Foundation Model

Over the years, ZYT has empowered more than 130 nomination vehicle models globally and partnered with 34 core collaborators, providing mature intelligent driving solutions for the global layouts of enterprises. Faced with Europe's complex cross-border regulations, diverse road conditions, and a market featuring both internal combustion and electric vehicles, traditional intelligent driving systems relying on high-definition maps and rule-based algorithms exhibit weak generalization capabilities and high costs for cross-model adaptation. At the grand opening of its European headquarters, ZYT officially introduced its latest core universal technology path to the European market-the Multimodal Foundation Model. It possesses exceptional capabilities for cross-vertical and cross-scenario generalization. Currently, the universal capabilities of this technological foundation extend beyond passenger vehicles to comprehensively empower multiple vertical sectors, including commercial heavy-duty trucks, buses, unmanned logistics, and Embodied Intelligence. It will also officially begin field testing in Europe in the near future.





(Image 5: European Debut of the Multimodal Foundation Model)

Looking to the future, ZYT will persist in investing in localized infrastructure and building local trust and cooperation, moving forward alongside partners across the entire industry value chain-Further together.

Contact: Liu Yang

Company Name: ZHUOYU Technology

Website:

Address: Floors 16–21, East Tower, Lepu Building, Nanshan District, Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China

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