Rishita Kothari Becomes Inconsolable On Mahhi Vij's Last Day On The Sets Of 'Seher Hone Ko Hai'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) Television actress Mahhi Vij's last day on the sets of her hit show 'Seher Hone Ko' turned emotional as co-star Rishita Kothari broke down in tears.

In a vlog shared by Mahhi on her YouTube channel, the young actress, after learning that her on-screen mother was wrapping up her journey with the show the very day, was seen crying her heart out.

In a heartfelt video shared from the sets, Rishita entered Mahhi's green room and became visibly emotional, while Mahhi too struggled to hold back tears.

Speaking in the video, Mahhi revealed that she always felt a strong maternal connection with Rishita from the very first day, who played her daughter on screen.

“I feel like I have become a mother to her because she was my daughter. Whenever I did scenes with her, I genuinely felt connected to her. If I had done those scenes with someone else, maybe they wouldn't have come out the same way,” Mahhi said.

She further added that she was grateful to have played Rishita's mother and credited their genuine bond for making their scenes resonate with viewers.

Rishita too expressed how much she would miss Mahhi. Fighting back her tears, she said,“I genuinely have no words to describe it. I just want all the happiness for her. This has been a very different journey for Mahhi and I appreciate that she has found her way through it. I know she's going to rock wherever she goes.”

The young actress added,“I don't know how am I going to manage without her on sets.”

For the uninitiated, Mahhi Vij has been a part of the television industry for nearly two decades and is known for popular shows such as 'Laagi Tujhse Lagan', 'Balika Vadhu' and others.

In Seher Hone Ko Hai, she portrayed the character of Kausar,a fierce mother to Seher aka Rishita Kothari, fighting all odds for the welfare of her daughter.

–IANS

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