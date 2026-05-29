NGT Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Rising Heatwave Crisis Across India

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken suo motu cognisance of a news report highlighting the growing threat posed by intensifying heatwave conditions across large parts of the country and the need for region-specific climate adaptation strategies.

A Bench of Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member Dr Afroz Ahmad observed that the news item titled“48 Degree Heat 360 Degree Plan” raises substantial environmental issues linked to climate change, rising temperatures, and anthropogenic activities.

According to the report, India continues to face increasingly intense heatwaves, affecting public health, livelihoods, agricultural productivity, water availability, power systems and the broader economy.

The latest bulletin of the India Meteorological Department recorded temperatures touching 48 degrees Celsius in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, while several parts of north, west, central and peninsular India remained under severe heat stress.

The report highlighted that unlike floods, cyclones or earthquakes, heatwaves often go unnoticed despite affecting vast geographical areas for prolonged periods. It also emphasised the need for separate adaptation strategies for urban and rural areas.

In its order, the NGT recorded that cities tend to trap and retain heat because of dense concrete structures, limited vegetation, anthropogenic heat emissions and high energy consumption patterns, resulting in significantly warmer conditions, particularly during the night. In contrast, rural regions face prolonged heat exposure due to agricultural work, inadequate cooling infrastructure and limited institutional support, leading to severe thermal stress on communities.

Observing that the matter prima facie indicates violation of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, the green tribunal said the report raises substantial issues relating to compliance with environmental norms and implementation of statutory provisions.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the NGT impleaded the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the Department of Science and Technology, the Ministry of Earth Sciences, the Ministry of Jal Shakti, the Central Pollution Control Board, and the state governments of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh as respondents.

It issued notice to all respondents and directed them to file their replies by way of affidavit at least one week before the next hearing.

“To have a short-term and long-term adaptation strategy to address the increasing temperature due to climatic conditions and anthropogenic activities during summer months, response from the States and their authorities is required,” the NGT observed.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on August 19