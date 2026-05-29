Satish Jarkiholi Dismisses Speculation On Karnataka Congress Chief Role

Senior Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi on Friday dismissed speculation over him being named the next Karnataka Congress chief, saying any decision would be taken only after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar return from Delhi following discussions with the party high command.

Addressing reporters after Siddaramaiah's resignation as Karnataka Chief Minister, Jarkiholi said the party leadership would take a final call after consultations with senior leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. "I have already said that the Siddaramaiah ji and DK Shivakumar ji are going to Delhi. They will hold discussions with party and whatever decision is taken there, we will accept it. I don't know yet, but the Chief Minister is returning now. Once he returns, we will discuss what transpired during the talks in Delhi with Sonia ji and Rahul ji, and then a decision will be taken," said Jarkiholi.

Not a ministerial aspirant

He also clarified that he was not aspiring for a ministerial berth, adding that discussions on cabinet formation had not yet begun. "I am not an aspirant myself. The discussions haven't started yet. When the discussions do take place, we will share our opinion on the matter. Right now, a decision will be made based on what Siddaramaiah ji and DK Shivakumar discuss and bring back," he said.

No clarity on number of Deputy CMs

On the likely structure of the new government, Jarkiholi said there was no clarity yet on the number of Deputy Chief Ministers to be appointed and that the picture would become clearer by Saturday evening. "I have no idea how many Deputy Chief Ministers (DCMs) will be appointed or not. We will have to wait; everything will become completely clear by tomorrow evening. The preparations will be simple, there is nothing major about that. It will probably be done by Monday. We have heard that it will be finalised by Monday, or Tuesday at the latest," said Jarkiholi.

Siddaramaiah holds discussions in Delhi

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah earlier in the day met with top Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge to hold discussions over the structure of next Karnataka government, Rajya Sabha elections and other issues. (ANI)

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